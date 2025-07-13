Naveen Patnaik, Congress Slam BJP Govt In Odisha Over Female Student Attempting Self Immolation Over Sexual Harassment

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik and Congress on Sunday condemned the attempt of self isolation by a student and said that she was allegedly subjectednto relentless serial sexual harassment by a teacher at the FM University and demanded Governor to intervene in the matter.

The remarks came after a student tried to self immolate herself and was admitted to a hospital with severe burn injuries.

Patnaik took to X, and said, “A young student resorting to self-immolation in one of Odisha’s premier Universities is both shocking and deeply distressing. I fervently pray to Lord Jagannatha for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries.”

The BJD chief said that “she was allegedly subjected to relentless sexual harassment by a teacher who repeatedly demanded sexual favours”.

“In a letter to the principal, she revealed that she had earlier attempted suicide but was saved. For months, she lived in fear and anguish. On July 1, in a desperate plea for help, she posted her grievance on social media, tagging several top officials. But with no action forthcoming, she tragically resorted to setting herself on fire, right outside the principal’s chamber, in a final attempt to end her suffering,” Patnaik said.

The former Chief Minister taking a swipe at the state government said, “This tragic incident lays bare the stark reality of how she was denied justice, despite repeatedly voicing her grievances from the College Principal to the Higher Education Minister and right upto Union Minister and the Chief Minister.”

“In our higher education framework, the Governor serves as the Chancellor of key government-run universities, including FM University. I urge the Hon’ble Governor to intervene and ensure that the student receives the justice she so desperately sought. Once again, I pray to Lord Jagannatha for the speedy recovery of the Fakir Mohan University student,” Patnaik added.

Even Congress media and publicity department chairperson Pawan Khera condemned the incident and slammed the state government dubbing it as a “national tragedy”.

In a post on X, Khera, who is also the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said, “It is a national tragedy that a young woman in Odisha was forced to set herself on fire after facing relentless sexual harassment by her college HoD. She pleaded for help – informally to the Principal, formally to the Internal Complaints Committee, and publicly to the CM and Education Minister on social media. Yet, her complaints went unheard.”

Khera alleged that a BJP MP had demanded the HoD’s suspension but even he was brushed aside – by the college Principal.

“As such, it is safe to call the Double Engine Sarkar a cruel joke. Because it does not even empower a local MP from the ruling party enough to prevail over a college Principal in a matter so crucial and sensitive,” the Congress leader said.

Dubbing it as an “institutional apathy but even more, it is criminal complicity”, Khera said, “The culprit, HoD must face the law for driving a woman to self-immolation, but the Principal and the ICC must also be held accountable – not merely for negligence, but for abetment.”

He said that notably, the victim was an ABVP office bearer in a BJP-ruled state. “If this is the fate of their own, what can ordinary women – with no access to networks of power – in Odisha, and beyond, possibly expect?” Khera asked.

He also said that let this be a wake up call for all Modi bhakts.

“’Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is only a media spectacle. In their daily lives, women across India feel unsafe – especially because of the ruling party’s tendency to stand with the accused instead of the victim, to shield the rapists instead of the raped. We must, therefore, ask ourselves: Is this the India we want to build for our women?” Khera added.

Even Congress Odisha incharge Ajay Kumar Lallu slammed the government and said, “Congress MLA Sofia Firdous Ji and Odisha Women’s Congress President Meenakshi Bahinipati Ji reached AIIMS to meet the student fighting a battle between life and death, where a female activist of ABVP tried to forcibly stop them.”

Lallu said that the victim is an activist of ABVP, the student organization of RSS-BJP.

“When she was continuously seeking justice from her own government, what were the RSS-BJP people sitting in the Jhandewalan office in Delhi doing? The victory of Bharat Mata for RSS-BJP people will not come from merely shouting slogans but from standing with our daughters. The entire Odisha is watching, hearing, and understanding your actions,” the Congress leader said, adding that the party will fight the battle for the victim’s justice with full strength.

