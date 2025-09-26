LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

A 22-year-old Navi Mumbai resident lost nearly Rs 3 crore over six years after six individuals allegedly duped him by claiming they could cure his ailing mother through black magic. Police said the accused, all residents of Palghar district, extracted money in instalments since 2019, returning only ₹19 lakh. When the victim demanded repayment, they allegedly threatened him and forced him to sign blank papers

Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 26, 2025 14:46:24 IST

Police said a 22-year-old man from Navi Mumbai lost Rs 3 crore after six people cheated him under the false promise of curing his mother’s illness. The victim, identified as Tejas Ghodekar from Nerul, filed a complaint, stating that the fraud took place between 2019 and February 2025. The accused, all residents of Saphale in Palghar district, claimed to have special powers and collected money from him over six years.

Police identified the accused as Mustafa Shaikh alias Kamble, Aahat Shaikh, Safeena Nanu Shaikh, Nanu Shaikh, Wasim Shaikh, and Rafique Shaikh. They allegedly assured Ghodekar that they could heal his mother with their supernatural abilities. Trusting their claims, the complainant paid them a total of Rs 3.10 crore in instalments. Despite repeated demands, the accused returned only Rs 19 lakh while keeping the rest of the money.

Victim Threatened Over Repayment

According to officials, when Ghodekar pressed the accused to return his money, they allegedly threatened to kill him and his family. Police said the group also forced him to sign blank stamp papers to maintain pressure. The threats created fear, preventing the victim from taking earlier legal action. Eventually, Ghodekar approached police when the accused continued to refuse repayment and intimidation grew stronger.

Police registered a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating, intimidation, and common intention against the accused. They were also booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The law prohibits exploitation through superstitious practices and aims to protect citizens from such fraudulent claims. Investigation into the case is underway.

Must Read: From Copy Pasting Tweets To Goving Jobs To Students From Madrasas: BJP Lashes Out At TMC IT Cell Jibe, Watch

Tags: Black Magic FraudMumbai FraudRs 3 crore fraud

RELATED News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 to Showcase and Honour Tourism Excellence in Bahrain
Raj Thackerays Reunite for Family Politics, Not Maharashtra’: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde
Andhra Pradesh Chilling CCTV Footage: Toddler Chases Cat, Slips, Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot Of Milk
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka
Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It
Timothée Chalamet’s Upcoming Role Everyone Is Talking About
Praveg Launches Praveg Adalaj Theme Park – A Landmark Destination for Premium Events
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED
Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table
‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025
Watch: ‘Desi Zombies’, Netizens Slam Onlookers For Recording Woman Dragging Man In Noida
Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into ‘GANJA’, Late Singer Hated ‘Dhuaan’
Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic
Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic
Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic
Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

QUICK LINKS