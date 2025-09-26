Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic

Police said a 22-year-old man from Navi Mumbai lost Rs 3 crore after six people cheated him under the false promise of curing his mother’s illness. The victim, identified as Tejas Ghodekar from Nerul, filed a complaint, stating that the fraud took place between 2019 and February 2025. The accused, all residents of Saphale in Palghar district, claimed to have special powers and collected money from him over six years.

Police identified the accused as Mustafa Shaikh alias Kamble, Aahat Shaikh, Safeena Nanu Shaikh, Nanu Shaikh, Wasim Shaikh, and Rafique Shaikh. They allegedly assured Ghodekar that they could heal his mother with their supernatural abilities. Trusting their claims, the complainant paid them a total of Rs 3.10 crore in instalments. Despite repeated demands, the accused returned only Rs 19 lakh while keeping the rest of the money.

Victim Threatened Over Repayment

According to officials, when Ghodekar pressed the accused to return his money, they allegedly threatened to kill him and his family. Police said the group also forced him to sign blank stamp papers to maintain pressure. The threats created fear, preventing the victim from taking earlier legal action. Eventually, Ghodekar approached police when the accused continued to refuse repayment and intimidation grew stronger.

Police registered a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating, intimidation, and common intention against the accused. They were also booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The law prohibits exploitation through superstitious practices and aims to protect citizens from such fraudulent claims. Investigation into the case is underway.

