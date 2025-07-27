Home > India > NCERT To Prepare Special Module On Operation Sindoor For Classes 3 To 12

NCERT To Prepare Special Module On Operation Sindoor For Classes 3 To 12

The National Council For Educational Research And Training (NCERT) is developing a special educational module on Operation Sindoor according to The Times of India.

NCERT logo
NCERT logo

New Delhi: In a major development in the education sector, the National Council For Educational Research And Training (NCERT) is developing a special educational module on Operation Sindoor, according to The Times of India. It is further reported that the content is under preparation, will be unveiled soon and integrated into school learning for classes 3 to 12. The upcoming module is spread across 8 to 12 pages and will be structured in two parts for different age groups. The first segment is tailored for students from classes III to VIII while the second one will be tailored for classes IX to XIII. 

What was Operation Sindoor?

India had initiated Operation Sindoor on May 07, 2025 to destroy the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. This operation was initiated in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that led to the deaths of 26 innocent civilians, including one national. In this operation, India targeted 11 military installations including Noor Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari and Jacobabad. 

Which weapons were used in Operation Sindoor?

In the operation Sindoor against Pakistan, India deployed AD (Air Defence) systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK and LLAD guns (Low-level air defence guns). Indigenous systems such as the Akash, which demonstrated stellar performance, was also used in the operation. AKASH is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile system. This system has been designed to protect vulnerable areas and vulnerable points from air attacks. The AKASH Weapon System has built in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features and can simultaneously engage Multiple Targets in Group Mode or Autonomous Mode. The entire weapon system has been configured on mobile platforms. The Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and Air Defence systems were also used by India to neutralize the attacks made by Pakistan using drones and missiles.

