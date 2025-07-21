Pahalgam Attack, Operation Sindoor, Unity In Parliament: Here’s All That PM Modi Addressed In The Media Ahead Of The Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the upcoming Monsoon Session a celebration of national victory and pride. He opened his remarks by recalling the historic moment when the Indian flag waved for the first time at the International Space Station. “That moment is a matter of immense pride for every Indian,” he said. PM Modi credited this success to India’s growing strength in innovation and science. He noted that this session would reflect the progress the country has made across many fields, especially in defence and technology, and will serve as a symbol of national unity and achievement.

Operation Sindoor: A Showcase of Military Precision

PM Modi praised the Indian Army’s swift and successful execution of Operation Sindoor. He said, “In Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army achieved 100% of its targeted objectives.” According to him, the forces entered terrorist territory and destroyed their base within just 22 minutes. PM Modi added, “I had already announced this during a program in Bihar, and our military proved it true in record time.” He said the entire world has seen the new strength of ‘Made in India’ military capabilities. This success stands as a milestone in India’s fight against terrorism.

Parliament Urged to Voice Support for Armed Forces

The Prime Minister urged members of Parliament to reflect national pride through a united voice during the session. “I firmly believe that when Parliament expresses these proud emotions in one voice during this session, it will further empower and encourage our armed forces,” he said. He added that such unity will boost the momentum of the defence sector, especially the development of ‘Made in India’ military equipment. PM Modi said this will open new opportunities for the youth and inspire the nation toward self-reliance and confidence in India’s defence production.

India Moves Past Maoist Violence, Says PM

PM Modi highlighted the country’s progress in eliminating Naxal and Maoist violence. He said, “Our country has suffered from various violent incidents in the past. But today, the reach of Naxalism and Maoism is shrinking rapidly.” He said hundreds of districts are now free from Naxal violence and are moving towards peace and development. “It is clearly visible that regions once known as the ‘Red Corridor’ are now transforming into ‘Green Growth Zones’,” PM Modi added. He stated that these changes are significant and every Member of Parliament should take pride in this transformation.

Economic Progress Since 2014

PM Modi spoke about India’s economic transformation since 2014. He said the country was struggling financially when his government took charge. “At that time, India was ranked 10th in the global economy. Today, India is advancing rapidly toward becoming the world’s 3rd largest economy,” he said. He added that 25 crore people have come out of poverty in recent years. Inflation, which was in double digits before 2014, has dropped to around 2%, offering relief to citizens. PM Modi said, “Low inflation combined with high growth is a sign of a healthy developmental journey.”

UPI and Digital India Lead Global Impact

PM Modi also discussed India’s achievements in digital technology. He said the world is recognising India’s strength in the fintech sector through Digital India and UPI. “UPI has established its name in the fintech world. India now leads in real-time digital transactions—more than any other country in the world,” he said. He noted that the global community is now acknowledging India’s leadership in digital innovation. These achievements, according to the Prime Minister, mark a new era of India’s technological leadership and digital transformation.

Parliament United After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi appreciated the collective response of political parties. “The brutal atrocities and the massacre in Pahalgam have shaken the entire world,” he said. He praised Members of Parliament who visited various countries to expose Pakistan’s role in terrorism. “I want to appreciate all those Members of Parliament and political parties for the important work they did in the interest of the nation,” PM Modi said. He noted that their efforts helped shift global opinion and created a positive environment across the country.

PM Calls for Continued Unity in Parliament

PM Modi appealed for the same unity inside Parliament as was seen outside. “This session, too, will reflect the same spirit. It will praise India’s military strength, celebrate the nation’s capabilities, and inspire 140 crore citizens of India,” he said. He urged all MPs to let national interest prevail over party agendas. “The country has seen the strength of unity. Let this Parliament reinforce that strength and take it forward,” he added. PM Modi said this approach will help Parliament deliver on the goals set before it.

While acknowledging political differences, PM Modi said national interest often unites even the most divided political parties. “It is true that every party has its own agenda and differing views, but I also recognise that while parties may not always agree in their own interests, they often come together for the nation’s interest,” he said. Concluding his remarks, PM Modi expressed confidence that the Monsoon Session would advance the country’s development goals. “I extend my best wishes to all Members of Parliament for a productive and high-quality discussion,” he said.

