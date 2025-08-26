NewsX Exclusive: Fortis Hospital Memo Accessed In The Greater Noida Dowry Case

An important breakthrough has been reported in the Greater Noida dowry case which resulted in the death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati. Nikki was allegedly burned alive in front of her young son and sister on August 21. The 28-year-old girl lost her life due to extensive burn injuries while she was being transferred from Fortis Hospital in Noida to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Now an exclusively accessed copy of Fortis Hospital memo, that was given to the police by the hospital says that, “The patient was badly burnt due to gas cylinder explosion in the house”. Now, the police is trying to find that who who informed the hospital about the gas cylinder explosion? The police will now record the statements of the hospital doctors.

Is there any evidence of gas cylinder explosion?

No, the police did not find any evidence of gas cylinder explosion, when they reached the spot.

Fortis hospital memo

What is the status of all the four accused in the Nikki Bhati murder case?

According to the police, all the four accused family members in the Nikki Bhati murder case, have been arrested.

Vipin Bhati (Husband): Vipin Bhati, Nikki Bhati’s husband is the man accused in this case. He claims to have burned Nikki in a scuffle over her Instagram activity and also on the re-opening of her beauty parlour. Vipin was taken into custody on Saturday and shot in the leg when he tried to escape from police custody.

Daya Bhati (Mother-in-law): Nikki’s mother-in-law, Daya, aged 55, is the another accused in the case. The FIR filed by the victim’s family specifically identified her as a suspect.

Satyaveer Bhati (father-in-law): Satayeer was last to be arrested of the four suspects. Satyaveer is Nikki’s father-in-law and has been charged with murder case and voluntarily causing hurt.

Rohit (Brother-in-law): The police has also arrested Nikki’s brother-in-law Rohit, 28, near Sirsa Toll Chauraha after they received a tip-off.

