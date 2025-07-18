LIVE TV
Home > India > Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence In Yemen Stayed: Centre Assures Efforts To Bring Her Home

The Supreme Court was informed that Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen has been stayed. The Centre said diplomatic efforts are ongoing to bring her home. The case will be heard again on August 14. Priya’s family is raising “blood money” for a pardon.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 13:54:32 IST

The Supreme Court was told on Friday that the hanging of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who died after being convicted of murder in Yemen and sentenced to death, has been stayed. The news comes as the Centre ramps up diplomatic efforts to have her released and safely repatriated to India.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Union government, informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that “efforts are on” to rescue Priya, 38, who is from Kerala’s Palakkad district. “The government desires that she returns safely,” the senior law officer said. The bench observed, “They (the government) are doing good care of whatever is possible.”

The lawyer of the petitioner told the court that the execution, which was set for July 16, has been rescheduled. He added that the family is first required to obtain a pardon from the relatives of the victim and next make provisions for “blood money,” as provided under Yemeni law, in order to set Priya free.

The bench on Friday scheduled the matter for hearing on August 14, and also has requested the petitioner to keep negotiating with the government.

Nimisha Priya is a nurse from Kerala. She was employed in Yemen and later found guilty in 2017 for murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Nimisha was sentenced to death in 2020.

Nimisha Priya’s husband spoke with NewsX

Nimisha Priya’s husband, Tomy Thomas, broke his silence and made a heartfelt appeal, in an interview with NewsX. “I’ll do anything to bring her back,” Tomy said in an emotional way. The family is now trying to raise the blood money required under Yemeni law hoping to bring back Nimisha Priya to home.

The plea in the Supreme Court urges a direction to the Indian government to utilize all diplomatic means to rescue Priya from death. The Centre has assured the top court that it was actively pursuing interactions with Yemeni authorities to see what legal and diplomatic recourse can be made.

ALSO READ: Nimisha Priya Case: Here’s What Talal Abdo Mahdi’s Yemeni Family Said About The Kerala Nurse’s Delayed Execution

