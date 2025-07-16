Nimisha Priya Case: Here’s What Talal Abdo Mahdi’s Yemeni Family Said About The Kerala Nurse’s Delayed Execution

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s death delayed at eleventh hour as family begs for mercy, asks for pardon through ‘blood money’

The relatives of Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni man killed in 2017 have said that they will settle for “nothing else” but the death of Nimisha Priya, an Indian Kerala nurse who has been sentenced to death for the murder.

Nimisha Priya is a Kollengode resident in Palakkad district in Kerala. She was found guilty in 2020 by Yemen court for killing Talal Abdo Mahdi. According to the court findings, she had administered sedatives to Mahdi, who died. The case was in the mainstream for its brutality as well as the emotional and diplomatic discussions involved.

In fact, Nimisha’s death sentence was originally set for July 16. But surprisingly a day before it was to be executed, Yemeni officials issued an official directive delaying the execution. The directive, made on July 14, ordered a temporary stay until a fresh date is issued. This followed intervention by leading Indian and Yemeni clerics, including India’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, who pleaded on behalf of her family.

What does Talal Abdo Mahdi’s family say about Nimisha Priya’s execution?

But with these efforts of last minute, the family of the victim doesn’t move. In an interview with BBC Arabic, the brother of Mahdi Abdelfattah Mahdi explained, “Our position regarding the reconciliation attempts is clear; we are adamant on applying God’s Law in Qisas [retaliation in kind], nothing else.”

He also said that the family had not only suffered through the agony of a violent offense, but also through years of emotional distress throughout the extended legal case. “It was a ghastly and heinous, but clear, crime,” he explained.

Nimisha Priya’s husband’s request

Meanwhile, Nimisha’s husband, Tomy Thomas, has issued an emotional appeal from India. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, he said, “I’ll do anything to bring her back.” Struggling to hold back tears, Tomy revealed that their young daughter is unaware of the gravity of the situation. “We haven’t told her anything about the case. She still believes her mother will come home soon,” he said.

Tomy also recounted his recent phone calls with Nimisha, who is now in prison in Yemen. “She’s shattered. She’s missing our daughter and her mother. I keep trying to get her spirits up. Sometimes I tell her that her mother is coming to see her,” he said.

The family is now racing against time to raise diyya or “blood money” allowed under Yemeni law, in hopes that Mahdi’s family will agree to forgive Nimisha in exchange. But so far, their plea for clemency has not softened the victim’s family’s take.

The case has invited emotional reactions across India and abroad, with many of them calling for diplomatic intervention to save the nurse’s life. The final decision now stick with Mahdi’s kin and their firm resolve shows no sign of change.