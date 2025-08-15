Big Relief: Nitish Kumar Announces Only Rs 100 For Prelims, No Fee For Mains Exams In Bihar

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced a uniform fee of Rs 100 for preliminary tests of all competitive exams in the state, while no money will be charged for appearing in the mains, adding that this decision will benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr Kumar said, “To provide more opportunities for government jobs and employment to the youth of the state and to secure their future, our government has taken several concrete steps. Now, we have taken another decision in the interest of the youth.”

Rs 100 For Prelims Exam, No Fee For Mains

“I am pleased to announce that a decision has been made to bring uniformity in the fees for preliminary tests (PT) of competitive examinations conducted by all commissions for state-level government jobs, and to provide significant fee concessions to candidates,” He added.

He further said, “Instructions have been given to charge only 100 rupees as the fee for candidates appearing in the preliminary (PT) competitive examination. Furthermore, candidates who pass the preliminary (PT) examination and appear for the main examination (Mains) will no longer have to pay any examination fee.”

राज्य के युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी एवं रोजगार के अधिक अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए तथा उनका भविष्य सुरक्षित करने के लिए हमारी सरकार ने कई ठोस कदम उठाए हैं। अब हमलोगों ने युवाओं के हित में एक निर्णय और लिया है। मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि राज्यस्तरीय सरकारी नौकरी हेतु सभी आयोगों… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 15, 2025

Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, and the Central Constable Selection Board, among others, conduct the recruitment examinations for state government jobs.

Kumar said providing government jobs to the state’s youth had been the priority of his government since the beginning.

Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

ALSO READ: At Least 10 Died After Their Bus Rammed Into A Truck In West Bengal’s Burdwan