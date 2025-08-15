LIVE TV
Home > India > At Least 10 Died After Their Bus Rammed Into A Truck In West Bengal's Burdwan

At least ten people from Bihar were killed and 35 others were injured after their bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in the Burdwan town of West Bengal on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 15, 2025 15:03:12 IST

At least ten people from Bihar were killed and 35 others were injured after their bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in the Burdwan town of West Bengal on Friday, August 15, 2025.

The people were returning home from Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district. They belonged to Motihari in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

The accident happened on NH-19 near Phaguipur in Purba Bardhaman district.

Among the deceased were eight men and two women, they added. The injured persons, including six children, were admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Officials said that there were 45 people on the bus.

Efforts are being made to contact their families.

They said that the pilgrims began their journey from Motihari on August 8.

