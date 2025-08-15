LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office

Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office

On Independence Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hoisted the Tricolour at Indira Bhawan in Delhi, braving heavy rain. Congress shared visuals on social media, reiterating its commitment to democracy and the Constitution. Meanwhile, the BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi for skipping the Red Fort celebrations, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla calling him a “lover of Pakistan.” In his message to the nation, Rahul Gandhi said freedom was earned through sacrifices and must be protected by building an India based on truth, equality, and brotherhood.

Rahul Gandhi Drenched in Rain
Rahul Gandhi Drenched in Rain

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 15, 2025 14:48:42 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stood alongside party president Mallikarjun Kharge at Indira Bhawan in Delhi to mark Independence Day on August 15. Despite heavy rain, Kharge hoisted the Tricolour as senior party leaders and workers participated in the ceremony. Videos and photos shared on the official Congress handle showed Rahul Gandhi drenched in rain. “We are committed to democracy and the constitution, and we will continue to protect it,” Congress posted on X.

The party stated that the occasion honored freedom fighters whose sacrifices made independence possible and reminded citizens of their collective duty to safeguard it.

Congress Shares Visuals on Social Media

Congress posted visuals of the Independence Day ceremony on X and Instagram, showing Rahul Gandhi and Kharge standing in the rain during the flag hoisting. The social media posts emphasized the party’s dedication to preserving the constitution and democracy.

“Congress President Shri @kharge hoisted the flag at Indira Bhawan on the occasion of Independence Day. On this occasion, Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi, along with senior leaders and workers of the Congress Party, were present,” the post read.

The party reiterated its tribute to freedom fighters and stressed that protecting India’s independence remains a responsibility for all citizens.

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Skipping Red Fort Event

While Congress leaders attended the ceremony at Indira Bhawan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Rahul Gandhi for missing the official Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 103-minute speech. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Gandhi a “lover of Pakistan” and accused him of disrespecting the armed forces. “This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour… Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?” Poonawalla posted on X, questioning Gandhi’s decision to skip the event.

Rahul Gandhi’s Independence Day Message

Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, posted his Independence Day greetings on X, calling for unity, truth, and equality.

“Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!” he wrote. Gandhi urged citizens to uphold the nation’s ideals and safeguard its values.

Must Read: How SEX Workers (Tawaifs) Stood With India’s Independence Struggle?

Tags: congressdelhi rainrahul gandhi

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office
Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office
Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office
Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?