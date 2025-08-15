Rahul Gandhi Hoists Flag, Drenched In Rain At Congress Office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stood alongside party president Mallikarjun Kharge at Indira Bhawan in Delhi to mark Independence Day on August 15. Despite heavy rain, Kharge hoisted the Tricolour as senior party leaders and workers participated in the ceremony. Videos and photos shared on the official Congress handle showed Rahul Gandhi drenched in rain. “We are committed to democracy and the constitution, and we will continue to protect it,” Congress posted on X.

The party stated that the occasion honored freedom fighters whose sacrifices made independence possible and reminded citizens of their collective duty to safeguard it.

LIVE: Independence Day | Flag Hoisting | Indira Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/eOnN5va33q — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2025

Congress Shares Visuals on Social Media

Congress posted visuals of the Independence Day ceremony on X and Instagram, showing Rahul Gandhi and Kharge standing in the rain during the flag hoisting. The social media posts emphasized the party’s dedication to preserving the constitution and democracy.

“Congress President Shri @kharge hoisted the flag at Indira Bhawan on the occasion of Independence Day. On this occasion, Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi, along with senior leaders and workers of the Congress Party, were present,” the post read.

The party reiterated its tribute to freedom fighters and stressed that protecting India’s independence remains a responsibility for all citizens.

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Skipping Red Fort Event

While Congress leaders attended the ceremony at Indira Bhawan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Rahul Gandhi for missing the official Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 103-minute speech. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Gandhi a “lover of Pakistan” and accused him of disrespecting the armed forces. “This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour… Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?” Poonawalla posted on X, questioning Gandhi’s decision to skip the event.

Rahul Gandhi’s Independence Day Message

Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, posted his Independence Day greetings on X, calling for unity, truth, and equality.

“Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!” he wrote. Gandhi urged citizens to uphold the nation’s ideals and safeguard its values.

