Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
'Nitish Kumar Is No Longer Capable To Lead Bihar' Says Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming he is "mentally and physically exhausted" and incapable of leading the state.

‘Nitish Kumar Is No Longer Capable To Lead Bihar’ Says Prashant Kishor


Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, alleging that Kumar is mentally and physically exhausted and no longer capable of leading the state.

Kishor criticized the current state of governance in Bihar. “Nitish Kumar has become tired mentally and physically. He is no longer fit to lead Bihar. Let him enjoy the remaining eight to ten months of his tenure,” Kishor remarked. Challenging the Chief Minister’s grasp of his administration, Kishor said, “If Nitish Kumar can name all the ministers in his cabinet and their departments without looking at a paper, I will quit my movement and stand in his support.”

Kishor further alleged that Bihar’s law and order situation has deteriorated due to the CM’s instability. “When the CM is not mentally stable, it naturally affects governance and law and order. We are filing an RTI to question the public expenditure on his medical visits over the last three years,” he said, adding that the Jan Suraaj campaign would soon announce its election plans from Gandhi Maidan.

Vision Of Egalitarian Society

The event, held at Miller Ground in Patna, was dedicated to the legacy of Karpoori Thakur. Kishor emphasized the need to build an egalitarian society, drawing inspiration from Thakur’s socialist vision. “Celebrating Karpoori Ji’s birth anniversary is not enough; we must work towards his ideals. Without equitable distribution of education, land, and capital, an egalitarian society cannot be achieved,” he stated.

Highlighting Jan Suraaj Party’s commitment, Kishor outlined five key pillars to achieve equality: reservations in jobs, political participation, and fair distribution of resources. 

Remembering Karpoori Thakur

Karpoori Thakur, born in 1924 in Darbhanga, Bihar, was a freedom fighter and a staunch advocate of socialism. Known as ‘Jannayak’ for his dedication to public welfare, Thakur served as Bihar’s Chief Minister twice, from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. His contributions to the state were honored posthumously with the Bharat Ratna in 2024.

Thakur was a prominent leader of the socialist movement, having worked tirelessly for the Praja Socialist Party and later the Joint Socialist Party. His legacy continues to inspire movements advocating equality and justice in Bihar.

(With ANI Inputs)

