No Bilateral Talks With US On Strait Of Hormuz Deployment, India Clarifies After Donald Trump Calls On Countries To Send Warships Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

The Indian Government has stated that there have been no bilateral discussions with the United States regarding the potential deployment of naval vessels to the Strait of Hormuz, following comments made by US President Donald Trump that encouraged many nations to deploy naval forces to the region.

MEA confirms India’s position

The Indian Government comment was made via press conference by the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal; Mr. Jaiswal confirmed that India has not engaged in any direct discussions with the US about sending Indian naval vessels into the region in order to protect commercial shipping.

“The Government of India is aware that there are discussions occurring between many different Countries on this topic, however to this point in time we have not had any direct bilateral discussions with the United States,” said Mr. Jaiswal when asked if the United States has approached the Indian Government regarding the deployment of military naval vessels to the region. Mr. Jaiswal further stated that the Government of India will continue to have discussions with multiple partners on this situation.

Trump called for countries to help maintain freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz by sending naval units to the waterway to protect against Iranian interference. As a result, he hopes nations like China, France, Japan, South Korea and Great Britain will send naval vessels through the strait. However, as of now, none have committed to sending additional military resources to the area.

Strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz

This strategic waterway is located in the Middle East between Iran and Oman and serves as one of the world’s largest maritime chokepoints. A substantial number of global crude oil shipments travel through this narrow body of water and therefore the waterway plays an essential role in securing the continued flow of energy supplies to consumers worldwide, as well as ensuring that the flow of goods and services between nations continues. Since tensions in the region have increased recently, fears have also been raised about the ability of commercial vessels to transit through the strait safely.

Meanwhile, the situation has also raised questions among European leaders. As foreign ministers from the European Union gathered to discuss the issue, Johann Wadephul said more clarity was needed from Washington and its allies about the military objectives in the region.

Europe seeks clarity on military goals

“We need more clarity here,” Wadephul told reporters, stressing that it was important for the United States and Israel to explain when they would consider their military goals achieved.

The debate over naval deployments comes amid broader geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and its regional adversaries. While the United States has pushed for a stronger military presence to secure the shipping route, India has so far indicated that no bilateral talks with Washington have taken place on such a deployment.

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