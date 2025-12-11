LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Not Deliberate Action': IndiGo Chairman Apologises To Passengers, Says Multiple Factors Triggered Week-Long Flight Chaos

IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta apologised for the week-long flight chaos, denying it was deliberate. He said multiple factors technical glitches, weather, congestion and new FDTL rules overwhelmed systems. The Centre and court have sought answers over fare surge and mismanagement.

IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta apologised. (Photo: X/IndiGo)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 11, 2025 08:07:42 IST

IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta has rejected allegations that the airline deliberately caused the massive flight disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded over the past week. In his first detailed statement, Mehta apologised to travellers and said the chaos was the result of several “internal and unanticipated external” factors hitting the airline simultaneously not a planned move to bypass crew-rest rules (FDTL).

In an eight-minute video message released on December 10, Mehta called the incident “a blemish on IndiGo’s pristine record” and admitted that the airline had made mistakes during the crisis.

What Triggered the Week-Long Disruption?

According to Mehta, the disruption stemmed from a mix of minor technical glitches, winter schedule adjustments, adverse weather, increased airport congestion, implementation of new crew fatigue management (FDTL) rules.
He said these factors combined to push IndiGo’s systems “beyond their limits,” rejecting claims that the airline attempted to bypass the new FDTL norms. “We operated under the new rules throughout both in July and November. We did not attempt to bypass them,” Mehta said.



Board Was Aware of FDTL Impact, Says Mehta

Contrary to speculation that IndiGo’s board was unaware of the fallout from FDTL rule changes, Mehta said the board and its risk committee were “closely involved for many months.” The new norms implemented in two phases on July 1 and November 1 increase pilot rest hours and alter late-night flight operations.
 The second phase reportedly caught the airline off-guard, forcing it to cut flights or deploy more pilots to stay compliant.

IndiGo Slowly Stabilising Operations

The airline saw eight consecutive days of disruptions, with last Friday marking the worst day over 1,600 flights were cancelled.
 By Tuesday, operations improved, with more than 1,800 flights running and on-time performance rising above 80%. The airline expects to operate around 1,900 flights next.
 Mehta confirmed that IndiGo’s board has appointed external experts to investigate the root cause and ensure such a crisis “never happens again.”

Delhi High Court Questions Centre Over Fare Surge

As cancellations mounted, airfares skyrocketed across domestic routes with Delhi–Mumbai tickets touching ₹35,000 in economy.
 The Delhi High Court questioned the Centre for failing to prevent this surge. “How can it go to ₹35,000-₹39,000? How could other airlines take advantage?” Justice Subramonium Prasad Gedela asked.
 The court said the situation not only inconvenienced passengers but also “affected the country’s economy,” demanding answers on steps taken to compensate affected travellers and prevent recurrence.

Centre Cracks Down: IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Cut by 5%

The DGCA has reduced IndiGo’s winter schedule by 5%, cutting around 110 flights a day. These slots will be redistributed to other airlines.
 The airline has also been issued a show-cause notice, to which it responded with a “profuse apology,” the Centre told the court.

Aviation Minister Issues Strong Warning to IndiGo

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu intensified pressure on the carrier, saying he would “definitely” remove IndiGo’s top leadership including the CEO and COO if necessary.
 Speaking to Times Now, he said the crisis was caused by IndiGo’s “internal mess” and poor rostering systems, not FDTL rules.
 “I want this to be an example. Anyone who messes with aviation will face consequences,” Naidu said, adding that criminal action was also being examined.

As IndiGo works to normalise operations, the Centre and courts continue to push for accountability, passenger compensation, and long-term reforms to prevent such a disruption from repeating.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 8:07 AM IST
