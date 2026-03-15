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Home > India > NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic

NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the iTV Network’s NXT Summit, marking the historic anniversary of the Dandi March and drawing a parallel between India’s struggle for independence and its present pursuit of becoming a developed nation.

NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’.
NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 15, 2026 10:18:34 IST

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NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the iTV Network’s NXT Summit, marking the historic anniversary of the Dandi March and drawing a parallel between India’s struggle for independence and its present pursuit of becoming a developed nation. 

He emphasised that just as the 1930 march united the country in the fight for freedom, the current “Viksit Bharat” mission represents the collective aspiration of 140 crore Indians. The Prime Minister said that nearly 100 years after that historic journey, the nation has embarked on a new path once again toward achieving a developed India. 

PM Modi Addresses Energy Security Concerns

At the NXT Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India’s proactive approach amid the ongoing global energy crisis, urging citizens to remain calm and highlighting the country’s strategic measures to strengthen energy security.

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Speaking at the summit, PM Modi said, “Some people are trying to create panic around LPG. While I do not wish to comment politically, such attempts are exposing themselves and causing significant harm to the nation.” He emphasized that global conflicts, including the ongoing war near India, have disrupted energy supply chains worldwide, pushing countries into a severe energy crisis.

The Prime Minister noted that such challenging times test a nation’s resilience. “In such difficult circumstances, how we respond as a country is crucial.

PM Modi urged collective action 

Crisis times are a test for the entire nation. We must deal with situations with calmness and patience, and everyone has a role to play.” He urged collective action from all sections of society, including political parties, media, social organizations, industry, youth, villages, and cities.

Highlighting India’s energy strategy, PM Modi elaborated on a two-pronged approach:

  1. Expanding energy infrastructure to ensure broader domestic access.

  2. Promoting self-reliance in the energy sector to reduce dependence on foreign sources.

He also stressed India’s ongoing efforts in the petrol-diesel sector, noting that continuous measures are underway to overcome supply chain obstacles and ensure an uninterrupted energy supply across the country.

Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi highlighted that united action enhances the country’s capacity to overcome crises. “We’ve seen that when everyone works together, the country’s ability to overcome challenges increases exponentially. Today, the country faces another test, and we must fulfill our duties while keeping national interests paramount.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks reinforced India’s position as a key player in global discussions, with world leaders increasingly looking to India for guidance amid crises. PM Modi said, “India is moving ahead steadily even in adverse circumstances, and the world has great expectations from us.”

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 10:18 AM IST
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Tags: energy crisisglobal turmoilIndia energy securityLPG panicNXT Summit 2026petrol-diesel capacitypm modi’self-reliance energy

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NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic

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NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic

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NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic
NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic
NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic
NXT Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Links Dandi March Legacy to ‘Viksit Bharat’, Addresses Global Energy Crisis and LPG Panic

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