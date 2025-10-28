October 29 School Holidays: Schools To Remain Closed In These States Due To Cyclone Montha, Check Full List

Schools in several parts of India will remain closed this week due to the impact of Cyclone Montha and ongoing Chhath Puja festivities. While schools across the country were expected to reopen after the Diwali and Chhath holidays, the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which has now intensified into Cyclone Montha, has forced several states to extend school holidays.

In Andhra Pradesh, the state government has declared holidays in multiple districts due to heavy rainfall warnings associated with the cyclone. Schools in East Godavari, Annamayya, Kadapa, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts will remain closed from October 27 to 29. Authorities said additional districts may announce closures depending on weather developments.

Odisha has also issued alerts as the cyclone moves closer to the coast. Schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in the Gajapati district will remain closed until October 30. The state government has declared eight southern districts as Red Zones and advised all 30 districts to stay on high alert. Officials have urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

In Tamil Nadu, several coastal districts are witnessing strong winds and heavy rainfall warnings, and local administrations are monitoring the situation closely. Schools in some areas may also declare precautionary holidays if conditions worsen.

Authorities in the affected regions have urged citizens to stay updated with weather advisories and follow safety instructions as Cyclone Montha continues to intensify over the Bay of Bengal.

