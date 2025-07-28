Odisha Government School Teacher Arrested For Molesting Five Girl Students In Kendrapara

In Kendrapara district, Odisha, a unsettling situation has arise at a government high school involving a teacher being accused of molesting five girl students and was arrested by police on Sunday after lodging a complaint to the headmaster of the school.

The incident reportedly occurred on the premises of the school. It was reported to police under the jurisdiction of the Talachua marine police station, a coastal area in Odisha. The sexual misconduct allegedly occurred after the students shared their experience, before the headmaster would go on to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) related to the incident, on Saturday.

Local police acted quickly and the teacher was arrested, on Sunday. As per a senior police official, they indicated that the accused had been charged under several provisions of the recently implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminal code.

The teacher was produced in court where their bail plea was rejected and remanded to judicial custody. The authorities had indicated that a thorough investigation was ongoing.

The circumstances around this case has since caused concern among local parents and community members, regarding whether students are safe in their educational institution.

