Home > India > Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice

Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice

BBMP has issued a notice to Bengaluru’s popular Empire restaurant after chicken kebabs from its Gandhinagar branch failed food safety tests. As per the July 11 lab report, the kebabs violated FSSAI norms and were declared unsafe. The outlet has 30 days to respond. The Empire Group stated they’ve stopped using food colouring in kebabs to maintain quality.

Bengaluru’s famous Empire restaurant faces action after its chicken kebabs from Gandhinagar outlet were found unsafe for consumption
Bengaluru’s famous Empire restaurant faces action after its chicken kebabs from Gandhinagar outlet were found unsafe for consumption

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 28, 2025 01:53:51 IST

Bengaluru’s renowned restaurant chain, Empire, has landed in controversy after chicken kebabs from its Gandhinagar outlet were found to be unsafe for human consumption. According to a report by NDTV, the incident has raised concerns among customers and food safety authorities, as the restaurant is especially popular for its late-night dining and signature kebabs.

The issue came to light after Food Safety Officer Ambarish Gowda was conducting a regular inspection on June 27 at the Empire’s Anand Rao Circle store. The inspector took four packets of chicken kebabs, 500 grams each, for a total of 2 kilograms. The products were sent to the State Food Laboratory of the Public Health Institute.

The lab report, dated July 11, confirmed that the kebabs did not comply with the required scheme for Food Safety and Standards Regulations of 2011. The report indicated that the items were unsafe for human consumption under the provisions defined by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Later, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (North Zone) issued an official notice to the store. The restaurant has been given 30 days to respond to the violations. Additionally, Empire has been informed of its legal right to request a second round of testing at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru, but the cost must be borne by the restaurant itself.

Responding to development, said CEO Shakir of Empire Group Shakir, “We have received a FSSAI warning. Although we do not comment on specific details on the case, I can confirm that we have stopped using food color in our kebabs. We always ensure that our quality has never been compromised in any situation.”

Violation of food security has created concern between the loyal customer base of the restaurant, especially because the empire is a household name in Bengaluru. With a reputation for many branches and a reputation for affordable and delicious non-vegetarian dishes, the popularity of the restaurant extends for decades.

So far, no public health anchors have been reported regarding kebabs. However, BBMP’s rapid action highlights regular inspections and strict enforcement of criteria for food security, especially in high traffic eateries.

This phenomenon has renewed the focus on hygiene and quality practices following popular food chains in the city.

ALSO READ: Viral Video | Bengaluru Jewellery Shop Robbery Caught On CCTV, Armed Robbers Escape With Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh In 30 Seconds

Tags: bengaluruEmpire restaurant

RELATED News

Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Operations At Alstom’s Savli Facility In Gujarat’s Vadodara
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch
India vs England Test: Ravindra Jadeja’s Historic Century, Joins Elite Club With 1000 Runs
UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Held Peacefully Across 75 Districts, Records 42.29% Attendance
INDIA Bloc To Stage Protest In Parliament Over Bihar Voter List Revision Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”
Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice
Train Crash in Southwest Germany Leaves Several Dead, Dozens Injured
Tadej Pogacar Wins Fourth Tour de France Title In 2025 After Rain-Soaked Paris Finish
Is Your Nail Growth Rate a Hidden Clue to Aging? Find Out What It Reveals
Knife Attack at Michigan Walmart: Suspect Faces Terrorism & Murder Attempt Charges
US and EU Strike Last-Minute Trade Deal, Averting Major Tariff Showdown
Slow Down Brain Aging and Clear Your Mind—No Magic Needed
Thailand and Cambodia Leaders to Meet in Malaysia to End Deadly Border Conflict – What We Know
CII Urges Central Law For Time-Bound Service Delivery To Businesses, Cites Need For Regulatory Certainty
Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice
Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice
Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice
Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?