Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice

Bengaluru’s renowned restaurant chain, Empire, has landed in controversy after chicken kebabs from its Gandhinagar outlet were found to be unsafe for human consumption. According to a report by NDTV, the incident has raised concerns among customers and food safety authorities, as the restaurant is especially popular for its late-night dining and signature kebabs.

The issue came to light after Food Safety Officer Ambarish Gowda was conducting a regular inspection on June 27 at the Empire’s Anand Rao Circle store. The inspector took four packets of chicken kebabs, 500 grams each, for a total of 2 kilograms. The products were sent to the State Food Laboratory of the Public Health Institute.

The lab report, dated July 11, confirmed that the kebabs did not comply with the required scheme for Food Safety and Standards Regulations of 2011. The report indicated that the items were unsafe for human consumption under the provisions defined by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Later, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (North Zone) issued an official notice to the store. The restaurant has been given 30 days to respond to the violations. Additionally, Empire has been informed of its legal right to request a second round of testing at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru, but the cost must be borne by the restaurant itself.

Responding to development, said CEO Shakir of Empire Group Shakir, “We have received a FSSAI warning. Although we do not comment on specific details on the case, I can confirm that we have stopped using food color in our kebabs. We always ensure that our quality has never been compromised in any situation.”

Violation of food security has created concern between the loyal customer base of the restaurant, especially because the empire is a household name in Bengaluru. With a reputation for many branches and a reputation for affordable and delicious non-vegetarian dishes, the popularity of the restaurant extends for decades.

So far, no public health anchors have been reported regarding kebabs. However, BBMP’s rapid action highlights regular inspections and strict enforcement of criteria for food security, especially in high traffic eateries.

This phenomenon has renewed the focus on hygiene and quality practices following popular food chains in the city.

