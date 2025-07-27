Viral Video | Bengaluru Jewellery Shop Robbery Caught On CCTV, Armed Robbers Escape With Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh In 30 Seconds

A group of masked robbers looted gold worth ₹18 lakh from Ram Jewellers, located in the Madanayakanahalli area on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in a daring armed robbery that lasted less than a minute. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Friday, just as the shop owner was about to close for the day.

According to police sources and eyewitness accounts, three masked men stormed into the jewellery store and immediately took control of the situation. One of them pulled out a firearm, threatening shop owner Kanhaiya Lal and his staff.

#Watch: Three Men Rob Bengaluru Jewlery Shop at Gunpoint, Escape Caught on Camera

.

.

. pic.twitter.com/yUOImORhdQ — Republic (@republic) July 26, 2025

“At around 8.30 pm, three perpetrators entered our shop, showed a gun, and within 30 seconds, they took whatever was on display and on the table, then fled. Around 180 to 185 grams of gold was stolen,” Lal recalled.

The robbers ignored all the calls for help as they caught gold jewellery from both the display counter and the table. A local boy, who ran from a shop nearby after hearing the commotion, was also pushed by the robbers.

Fortunately, the entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the shop. The recordings showed the robbers acting quickly and efficiently, suggesting that the robbery was before unemployed. They knew where the precious objects were kept.





Police officials confirmed that a robbery was registered at Madanayyakanhalli police station. The investigation is now underway, with law enforcement teams to analyze CCTV recording from shop and the surrounding areas to track the escape from robbers and any vehicle.

Authorities are also speaking with nearby shopkeepers and local residents in search of lead. Given the successful nature of the successor and preparations for the robbers, the police believe the crime was executed with prior knowledge of the store layout.

Efforts to identify and arrest the culprits are ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward to aid the investigation.

The daring nature of the robbery and the use of firearms have left the local business community shaken, raising concerns over security measures in the area. The Bengaluru police have promised to intensify patrolling and review safety protocols for local businesses.

Further updates on the case are expected after the police continued the investigation.

ALSO READ: Army Chief Announces ‘Rudra’ Brigade And ‘Bhairav’ Battalion On 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas