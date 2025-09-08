LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding

Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding

Odisha Police arrested five juveniles and launched a search for two absconding minors in connection with the murder of a madrasa student in Nayagarh. The victim, allegedly abused for months, was killed and dumped in a septic tank.

Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 8, 2025 14:37:26 IST

In the latest development, Odisha Police arrested five juveniles in connection with the murder of a minor boy at a madrasa in Nayagarh district. Two other accused remain absconding. Police said seven students killed the boy and dumped his body in a septic tank to stop him from reporting their sexual advances. The case was registered on September 3, a day after the killing.

Officials confirmed that the accused carried out the crime together inside the madrasa premises. The murder has caused shock in the area and raised questions about the safety of children in residential institutions.

Victim Lived in Madrasa for Several Years

The deceased was a resident of Badamba Narasinghpur area. He had been studying and staying in the madrasa for several years.

Police found during the investigation that the minor had faced sexual abuse from a senior inmate for the past six months. Reports said the accused also tried to kill him on August 31 but failed. According to the probe, the boy had threatened to expose the abuse of junior students, which led to his murder. The case has revealed disturbing details about repeated sexual harassment at the madrasa.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subhas Chandra Panda said the case first appeared to be an accident. However, after recovering the body, police found clear evidence of torture and murder.

Interrogation revealed that the juveniles confessed to killing the boy. The ASP stated that two senior inmates, including a 15-year-old, had sodomised the victim before killing him and dumping the body in a septic tank. Police collected medical and forensic evidence to confirm the crime. 

Legal Case Filed Against Juvenile Accused

Authorities registered the case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and provisions of the POCSO Act. Police produced all five apprehended juveniles before a local court, which referred them to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Later, they were moved to a child care home in Angul. Two minors who remain absconding are being tracked by police teams. The kins of the victim, has demanded a complete and transparent investigation. They said the boy had suffered abuse for months without any protection from authorities. 

Must Read: Bihar SIR: Muslim Voters’ Names Added To Hindu Families In Muzaffarpur Voter List

Tags: Madrasa Murder Case

RELATED News

Meet Satish Krishna Sail: Karnataka MLA Arrested In Iron Ore Export And Money Laundering Case
Delegation Of 25 Horticulture Indian Officials Attend Orchard Management Programme in Israel
Andhra Pradesh Government Escalates Efforts To Bring Back 187 Stranded People From Nepal
‘My Hotel Torched, No Tourist Safe…’: Indian Tourist Begs For Help In Nepal, Video Goes Viral
Delhi Special Cell Busts Espionage Module Linked To ISI, Arrests Nepali citizen

LATEST NEWS

Priya Sachdev’s Lawyer Questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-Year Absence Amid Ongoing Sanjay Kapur Estate Dispute
Apple Reduces Prices Of THESE iPhone Models By A HUGE Amount After iPhone 17 Launch
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Soon: Result Date, How to Download AFCAT 2 Result through Direct Link
20+ Mind-Bending Riddles & Answers to Challenge Your Brain!
10 Health Benefits of Sleeping on the Floor
IOCL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online for Engineer Posts, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process & More
10 Surprising Health Benefits of Waking Up at 5 AM
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Need These Many Goals To Become The Top Scorer, Who Will Do It First?
iPhone 17 Launch: Don’t Toss That Old iPhone! Here’s How It Could Land You An iPhone 17!
Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding
Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding
Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding
Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding

QUICK LINKS