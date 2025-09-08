Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding

In the latest development, Odisha Police arrested five juveniles in connection with the murder of a minor boy at a madrasa in Nayagarh district. Two other accused remain absconding. Police said seven students killed the boy and dumped his body in a septic tank to stop him from reporting their sexual advances. The case was registered on September 3, a day after the killing.

Officials confirmed that the accused carried out the crime together inside the madrasa premises. The murder has caused shock in the area and raised questions about the safety of children in residential institutions.

Victim Lived in Madrasa for Several Years

The deceased was a resident of Badamba Narasinghpur area. He had been studying and staying in the madrasa for several years.

Police found during the investigation that the minor had faced sexual abuse from a senior inmate for the past six months. Reports said the accused also tried to kill him on August 31 but failed. According to the probe, the boy had threatened to expose the abuse of junior students, which led to his murder. The case has revealed disturbing details about repeated sexual harassment at the madrasa.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subhas Chandra Panda said the case first appeared to be an accident. However, after recovering the body, police found clear evidence of torture and murder.

Interrogation revealed that the juveniles confessed to killing the boy. The ASP stated that two senior inmates, including a 15-year-old, had sodomised the victim before killing him and dumping the body in a septic tank. Police collected medical and forensic evidence to confirm the crime.

Legal Case Filed Against Juvenile Accused

Authorities registered the case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and provisions of the POCSO Act. Police produced all five apprehended juveniles before a local court, which referred them to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Later, they were moved to a child care home in Angul. Two minors who remain absconding are being tracked by police teams. The kins of the victim, has demanded a complete and transparent investigation. They said the boy had suffered abuse for months without any protection from authorities.

