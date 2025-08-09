LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages

Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages

Bhubaneswar: In a big development from Odisha, the environmental activist Medha Patkar and six others have been barred from entering five villages in Odisha’s Rayagada district till August 10, 2025, Sunday afternoon according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Environmental activist Medha Patkar, (Photo Credit- ANI)
Environmental activist Medha Patkar, (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 9, 2025 14:58:00 IST

Bhubaneswar: In a big development from Odisha, the environmental activist Medha Patkar and six others have been barred from entering five villages in Odisha’s Rayagada district till August 10, 2025, Sunday afternoon according to a report in Hindustan Times. According to the Rayagada district collector Ashutosh Kulkarni, Medha Patkar and six others, including activist Prafulla Samantra, are prohibited from entering, assembling, addressing any gathering, or participating in any public or quasi-public activity. According to Rayagada district collector, this prohibition will prevail within the jurisdiction of Sunger, Adajore, Sindoor Ghati, Talajhiri, and Kashipur Gram Panchayats in the district. Also, Rayagada district collector said that this prohibition will prevail from the afternoon of August 8 to the afternoon of August 10, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Odisha police had stopped Medha Patkar and other activists earlier 

According to a report in The Hindu, the Odisha Police had stopped Medha Patkar and many other activists led by her when they had arrived in the Rayagada district. They had arrived to address a public meeting on World Environment Day, early Thursday (June 5, 2025). According to the district authorities as reported in The Hindu, presence of activists could inflame tensions in the region, where local tribals are opposing bauxite mining in the Sijimali Reserve.

What is the World Environment Day?

5th June was designated as World Environment Day by the UN General Assembly in 1972. The first celebration of this day has happened in 1973 under the slogan “Only One Earth”. In the following years, World Environment Day has developed as a platform to raise awareness on the problems facing our environment. These problems comprise the air pollution, plastic pollution, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable consumption, sea-level increase, and food security, among others.

Also read: Delhi High Court Dismissed Medha Patkar’s Petitions Challenging Her Conviction In Defamation Case

Tags: Medha PatkarMedha Patkar newsOdisha Rayagada district

RELATED News

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages
Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages
Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages
Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?