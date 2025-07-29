LIVE TV
Delhi High Court Dismissed Medha Patkar’s Petitions Challenging Her Conviction In Defamation Case

Patkar was convicted and sentenced in a defamation case filed in 2001. However, the appellate court had sentenced her and directed her release on probation for good conduct for one year and payment of compensation of Rs. One lakh to Saxena.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 29, 2025 21:48:18 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions of social activist Medha Patkar who, in the first, had challenged her conviction in a defamation case filed by incumbent LG VK Saxena.

In the second petition, she had challenged the trial court’s order denying her permission to call additional witnesses in a defamation case filed by her.

Medha Patkar Challenged Her Conviction In Defamation Case Filed By VK Saxena 

The court has granted three weeks’ time to comply with the conditions of Probation. A detailed order is to be uploaded by the High Court.

Advocate Gajinder Kumar, along with advocates Kiran Jai, Chander Shekhar, and Somya Arya, for LG VK Saxena. The Delhi High Court on July 15 reserved order on social activist Medha Patkar’s revision against conviction in a defamation case.

She was convicted and sentenced in a defamation case filed in 2001. However, the appellate court had sentenced her and directed her release on probation for good conduct for one year and payment of compensation of Rs. One lakh to Saxena.

This order was challenged before the High Court by her. Earlier, on April 25, the high court had deferred the order of sentence awarded to Megha Patkar and directed her release.

She was arrested pursuant to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her for non-compliance with the court’s order. The High Court, as interim relief, had directed the release of her on bail.

Patkar Was Convicted And Sentenced To 3 Months’ Imprisonment

She was convicted and sentenced to 3 months’ imprisonment by the Magistrate Court in the defamation case.

“As contentious issues have been raised on behalf of the parties with respect to the suspension of sentence, and that the learned Senior Counsel submits that the petitioner has been taken in custody in execution of the NBW, therefore, in these circumstances, by way of an interim means, the petitioner be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 25,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned ASJ/Link ASJ/CMM/Duty Magistrate,” Justice Shalinder Kaur had ordered on April 25.

(With ANI Inputs)

