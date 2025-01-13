Omar Abdullah Praises PM Modi: ‘You’ve Earned The Trust Of Jammu And Kashmir With Your Actions’

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah praised PM Modi for his efforts to bridge the gap between Delhi and J&K, notably after the Sonamarg Tunnel inauguration. He also credited Modi for fulfilling promises about elections and promoting peaceful conduct in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel, stating that Modi’s actions have worked to “reduce distance” between the Union Territory and New Delhi. Abdullah highlighted that the Prime Minister’s efforts are evident in the work being undertaken by the Centre to improve the region’s infrastructure and connectivity.

Abdullah also praised Modi for fulfilling his promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit following his third election victory last year, where the Prime Minister had vowed to conduct Assembly elections in the UT. According to Abdullah, the successful conduct of these elections has only served to increase the trust of the people in Modi. “When you came to Srinagar after winning your third election, you conducted International Yoga Day here. You said some things to the people here, based on which people have started to trust you even more,” said Abdullah as the Prime Minister sat on the stage.

INDI Alliance leader Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi for ensuring free and fair elections in Kashmir He thanked Modi ji for high voter turnout and no complaints of rigging or re-polls.

The Chief Minister, who is also a part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, acknowledged the efforts made by the Prime Minister to erase the distance between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. “You said three key things in your speech — you are bent upon diminishing distance from Delhi and heart (Aap dil ki duri or Dilli ki duri mitane ke liye lage huye hain). And it is evident with your work,” Abdullah remarked, pointing out that in just 15 days, this was the second initiative by Modi related to Jammu and Kashmir. “Before this, you gifted Jammu with a rail division. And today you yourself have come here to inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel. With such moves, distance not just from the heart, but also from Delhi is reduced,” he added, leaving the Prime Minister smiling.

Omar Abdullah also recalled the promise Modi made regarding the Assembly elections and noted that the Prime Minister stood firm on his words, giving the people of Jammu and Kashmir the opportunity to vote and choose their government. He deviated from the stance of his allies in the INDIA bloc, who have accused the Centre of misusing power during elections. Abdullah made it clear that there were no complaints of fraud or misuse of power by the administration. “You had said that elections will take place soon. You stood firm on your words. You gave people in J&K to vote and choose their government. People took part in the elections with enthusiasm. There were no complaints of fraud and misuse of power by the administration. There was no need for re-poll. The credit goes to you, your partners, and the Election Commission,” he said.

Omar Abdullah’s praise for PM Modi marked a rare moment of appreciation from an opposition leader in the current political climate, reflecting the positive impact of Modi’s promises and his actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

