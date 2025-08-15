On 79th I-Day of India, Tibetan Govt-in-exile Expresses Hope for Tibet’s freedom

The Tibetan government-in-exile observed India’s 79th Independence Day in the hill town of Dharamshala on Thursday. The programme was attended by officials, staff members, and members of the Tibetan diaspora gathered at Gangkyi Park.

Tharlam Dolma Changra hoisted the Indian Flag

The officiating Sikyong (president) of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Tharlam Dolma Changra, hoisted the tricolour flag and extended warm wishes to the government and people of India on the special day. The celebration witnessed members of the Tibetan community holding both Indian and Tibetan flags in a show of solidarity.

Speaking with ANI, Tharlam Dolma Changra said, “India means a lot to the Tibetans. This celebration of the 79th Indian Independence Day is such an event to be happy about, so on behalf of the Tibetans inside and outside of Tibet, I would like to wish the government and people of India a heartiest congratulations… Truth always prevails. When you go through a tunnel, you’ll find a light at the end.” She also sent a message to China that the Tibetans are not easy to be “crushed” and they will go back to their country.

“With the truth as our weapon, we strongly believe that we will definitely get back our country. You (China) can’t crush the Tibetans’ spirit easily. We Tibetans have an indomitable spirit and the courage and the strength; it’s not easy to be crushed. Even if they (China) are strengthening, we never know what is happening in China because it’s not like India that everything is made known to the rest of the world, but in China, it is different. So we believe that God saves the truth but waits, we will definitely get,” Tharlam Dolma added.

