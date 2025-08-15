LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Independence Day 2025: Putin Hails India-Russia ‘Special, Privileged’ Partnership; Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Independence Day 2025: Putin Hails India-Russia ‘Special, Privileged’ Partnership; Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Russia's president is likely to visit India later this year
Russia's president is likely to visit India later this year

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 15, 2025 15:33:45 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 79th Independence Day of India.

Putin Extends Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi on I-Day

In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in India posted, “Vladimir Putin sent greetings to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday, Independence Day.”

In his message, President Putin highlighted India’s achievements, stating, “India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda.”

He further emphasised the value of the bilateral relationship, saying, “We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas.”

President Putin added that this cooperation aligns with the interests of both nations’ peoples and contributes to regional and global security and stability. “This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally,” he said.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov Wishes 

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended greetings to Indian citizens on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. 

Ambassador Alipov wrote on X, “Dear Indian friends, Heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day!”

“On the anniversary of this milestone in global history, I wish that all the aspirations of the Indian nation, progressing on the path of development and public welfare, be fulfilled. Jai Hind. Jai Russia,” he added. (ANI)

ALSO READ:  Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Delivers Record-breaking 103 Minutes I-Day Speech

Tags: 79th Independence DayIndependence DayPutin Wishes Independence Day

RELATED News

‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate

LATEST NEWS

NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Independence Day 2025: Putin Hails India-Russia ‘Special, Privileged’ Partnership; Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Independence Day 2025: Putin Hails India-Russia ‘Special, Privileged’ Partnership; Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Independence Day 2025: Putin Hails India-Russia ‘Special, Privileged’ Partnership; Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi
Independence Day 2025: Putin Hails India-Russia ‘Special, Privileged’ Partnership; Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi
Independence Day 2025: Putin Hails India-Russia ‘Special, Privileged’ Partnership; Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi
Independence Day 2025: Putin Hails India-Russia ‘Special, Privileged’ Partnership; Greetings to Prez Murmu, PM Modi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?