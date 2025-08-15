Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Delivers Record-breaking 103 Minutes I-Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, marking India’s 79th Independence Day.

He started his speech after hoisting the national flag at approximately 7:30 and lasted about 103 minutes. It is perhaps his longest-ever speech on Independence Day. On the 78th Independence Day last year, he spoke for about 98 minutes from the Red Fort.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the Red Fort for the first time after Operation Sindoor, which was launched targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

PM Modi Addressed In An All-Saffron Attire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in an all-saffron attire, featuring an orange safa-style turban, almost matching a Nehru jacket, and a tricolour stole.

It was his 12th Independence Day speech, continuing his tradition of wearing culturally significant turbans. Over the years, his choices have ranged from Rajasthani ‘leheriya’ and ‘bandhani’ prints to tricolour themes, each reflecting India’s cultural diversity and patriotic spirit.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, stating, “Pakistan suffered massive destruction, with new information about the operation emerging daily.”

PM Modi Hoists National Flag For the 12th Consecutive Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort for the 12th time since 2014. Before him, only the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru hoisted the national flag 17 times and for PM Indira Gandhi, 16 times.

PM Modi’s speeches from the Red Fort have been of different durations. In 2024, he spoke for 98 minutes. And, in 2023, he spoke for 90 minutes. In 2017, he delivered his shortest address, lasting 56 minutes.

Key Highlights Of Atmanirbhar Bharat

During the speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) for the foundation of a strong and Viksit Bharat (developed India) for 2047.

1. Defence Self-Reliance and Operation Sindoor: PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s defence self-reliance. He emphasized that indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, enable India to act decisively and independently, proving that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence.

2. Self-Reliance in Jet Engine: He urged Indian innovators and youth to develop jet engines within India, ensuring that future defence technology is entirely home-grown and self-reliant.

3. Semiconductors and High-Tech Leadership: India will launch Made in India semiconductor chips by the end of 2025, reflecting the nation’s growing strength in critical technology sectors. He emphasized innovation in AI, cyber security, deep-tech, and operating systems for global competitiveness.

4. Space Sector Independence: Celebrating the remarkable achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi announced ambitious plans for India’s very own space station, signalling a new era of indigenous space capabilities.

5. Clean and Renewable Energy: PM Modi stressed the importance of energy independence, saying that for the bright future of youth and for welfare of farmers and that this will be done. He declared that while the world debates global warming, India had resolved to achieve 50% clean energy by 2030 yet, thanks to the commitment of its people, that goal was met by 2025.

6. National Critical Minerals Mission: To secure resources essential for energy, industry, and defence, India has launched the National Critical Minerals Mission, exploring 1,200 sites. PM Modi highlighted that controlling these minerals strengthens strategic autonomy, ensuring India’s industrial and defence sectors remain self-reliant.

