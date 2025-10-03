Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Result on 04 October 2025 Saturday: Check When and Where to Check Kerala Lottery Result Online, Offline, and How to Claim Prize Money

As you are aware that the Kerala Lottery Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 result was postponed and will now be declared on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Results may be checked online and offline, and there is a process to claim prize money.
When and Where to Check Kerala Lottery Result
-
Draw Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST.
-
Online:
-
Official website: www.keralalotteries.com
-
Live results and the complete result list are also on lottery information websites such as keralalotteriesresults. in.
- Results are released in PDF to download and on newspaper websites by evening.
-
-
Offline:
-
The authorized Kerala Government Gazette releases the result list.
- Local authorized Kerala Lottery retailer shops generally have printed result charts displayed on the notice board.
-
How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money
- Amount up to ₹5,000: Receive at any authorized Kerala lottery retailer; the payment is made in cash.
- ₹5,001 to ₹1,00,000: Claim at the District Lottery Office (for those residing in Kerala) or Directorate of State Lotteries (for others).
- Over ₹1,00,000: Claim has to be made in person or by registered post to the Directorate of State Lotteries, Thiruvananthapuram. For high-value prizes, the Finance Department might authenticate the claim.
- Documents Needed: Original winning ticket (signed with your name and address), self-attested photocopy of the ticket, valid ID proof (Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, PAN card), passport-size photos, and a completed claim form. PAN details are required if the prize is above ₹10,000.
Claim Time: Prizes can be claimed within 30 days of the result date.
Tax and Deductions: In the case of prizes over ₹10,000, 30% income tax is deducted at source, and a 7% agent commission is also usually deducted from the winning prize.
Note: Always verify results with the official Kerala Government Gazette or website before claiming. Keep the ticket safe and undamaged for verification purposes.