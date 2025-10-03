Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Result on 04 October 2025 Saturday: Check When and Where to Check Kerala Lottery Result Online, Offline, and How to Claim Prize Money

As you are aware that the Kerala Lottery Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 result was postponed and will now be declared on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Results may be checked online and offline, and there is a process to claim prize money.

When and Where to Check Kerala Lottery Result

Draw Date & Time : Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST.

Online : Official website: www.keralalotteries.com Live results and the complete result list are also on lottery information websites such as keralalotteriesresults. in. Results are released in PDF to download and on newspaper websites by evening.

Offline : The authorized Kerala Government Gazette releases the result list. Local authorized Kerala Lottery retailer shops generally have printed result charts displayed on the notice board.



How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

Amount up to ₹5,000: Receive at any authorized Kerala lottery retailer; the payment is made in cash.

₹5,001 to ₹1,00,000: Claim at the District Lottery Office (for those residing in Kerala) or Directorate of State Lotteries (for others).

Over ₹1,00,000: Claim has to be made in person or by registered post to the Directorate of State Lotteries, Thiruvananthapuram. For high-value prizes, the Finance Department might authenticate the claim.

Documents Needed: Original winning ticket (signed with your name and address), self-attested photocopy of the ticket, valid ID proof (Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, PAN card), passport-size photos, and a completed claim form. PAN details are required if the prize is above ₹10,000.

Claim Time: Prizes can be claimed within 30 days of the result date.

Tax and Deductions: In the case of prizes over ₹10,000, 30% income tax is deducted at source, and a 7% agent commission is also usually deducted from the winning prize.

Note: Always verify results with the official Kerala Government Gazette or website before claiming. Keep the ticket safe and undamaged for verification purposes.