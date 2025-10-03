LIVE TV
Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 Lottery Result on 04 October 2025 Saturday: Check When and Where to Check Kerala Lottery Result Online, Offline, and How to Claim Prize Money

The Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 lottery draw is on October 4, 2025, at 2 PM. The first prize is ₹25 crore. Tickets cost ₹500; there are multiple prize categories. Winners must claim prizes within 30 days.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 3, 2025 16:32:01 IST

As you are aware that the Kerala Lottery Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-105 result was postponed and will now be declared on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Results may be checked online and offline, and there is a process to claim prize money.

When and Where to Check Kerala Lottery Result

  • Draw Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 2:00 PM IST.

  • Online:

    • Official website: www.keralalotteries.com

    • Live results and the complete result list are also on lottery information websites such as keralalotteriesresults. in.

    • Results are released in PDF to download and on newspaper websites by evening.

  • Offline:

    • The authorized Kerala Government Gazette releases the result list. 

    • Local authorized Kerala Lottery retailer shops generally have printed result charts displayed on the notice board.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

  • Amount up to ₹5,000: Receive at any authorized Kerala lottery retailer; the payment is made in cash.
  • ₹5,001 to ₹1,00,000: Claim at the District Lottery Office (for those residing in Kerala) or Directorate of State Lotteries (for others).
  • Over ₹1,00,000: Claim has to be made in person or by registered post to the Directorate of State Lotteries, Thiruvananthapuram. For high-value prizes, the Finance Department might authenticate the claim.
  • Documents Needed: Original winning ticket (signed with your name and address), self-attested photocopy of the ticket, valid ID proof (Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, PAN card), passport-size photos, and a completed claim form. PAN details are required if the prize is above ₹10,000.

 

Claim Time: Prizes can be claimed within 30 days of the result date.

Tax and Deductions: In the case of prizes over ₹10,000, 30% income tax is deducted at source, and a 7% agent commission is also usually deducted from the winning prize.

Note: Always verify results with the official Kerala Government Gazette or website before claiming. Keep the ticket safe and undamaged for verification purposes.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS