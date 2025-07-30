Operation ShivShakti: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists, Thwarts Infiltration Attempt

Just after the Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army launched another military operation, codenamed Operation ShivShakti, that foiled the infiltration bid by two terrorists. According to the official statement from the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on X (previously Twitter), two terrorists were killed during this encounter, while they were trying to infiltrate the Line of Control. The official statement added that synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from the Indian Army’s intelligence units and Jammu Kashmir Police led to the successful operation (Operation ShivShakti). The official statement mentioned that three weapons have been recovered and the operation is in progress.

According to ANI, further details in the Operation ShivShakti are awaited.

What we know about Operation Mahadev?

Before Operation ShivShakti, Operation Mahadev had dominated the headlines. While addressing the lower house (Lok Sabha), Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “In a joint operation Mahadev, the Indian army, CRPF, and J&K police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.” These 3 terrorists were Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran. As per Amit Shah, Suleman was an A category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Union Home Minister added that the foreign-made weapons found with the terrorists included two AK-47 variants and an American M4 carbine. He added that these were flown to Chandigarh on a special flight. According to him, a late-night testing of the guns and empty cartridges confirmed the same weapons were used in Pahalgam.

What happened in the Pahalgam terror attack?

In the Pahalgam terror attack, the terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. 26 civilians were killed in this attack.

