What is US-made M4 Rifle? Advanced Weapon Recovered From Neutralised Pahalgam Terrorists In Operation Mahadev

In a recent operation near Pahalgam, security forces came across something that’s becoming all too familiar, a US-made M4 rifle found on the terrorists they gunned down. The operation, called Mahadev, ended with the militants neutralised, but the weapon they left behind tells a bigger story.

M4 Rifle Found in Pahalgam Raises Big Questions

The M4 isn’t just any rifle. It’s a high-grade weapon used by the US military and NATO. It’s light, easy to handle, and perfect for fighting in close, tight spaces like towns or mountain villages. That’s exactly the kind of ground where most fights happen in Kashmir.

What Makes the M4 So Dangerous?

The M4 uses NATO-standard 5.56 mm bullets and can hit targets as far as 500 to 600 metres. It also lets you switch between semi-automatic, burst, and full-auto firing. That kind of flexibility gives a huge edge in a gunfight. It’s no surprise terrorists prefer carrying it now.

This isn’t the first time an M4 has shown up either. In the last few years, security forces have recovered similar rifles in Kashmir. It clearly points to a shift, militants moving from older AK-47s to smarter, modern guns like the M4.

How Do These Weapons Get Here?

It’s widely believed that these rifles are making their way into Kashmir through illegal smuggling networks. Some of them could be leftovers from conflict zones like Afghanistan, or possibly supplied through black market deals in Pakistan. Either way, they’re not getting here by accident.

The fact that foreign-made rifles are ending up with local militants is worrying. It shows how terror groups are upgrading their firepower, and doing it quietly.

Indian Army Not Taking Chances

The Indian Army knows what it’s up against. To deal with weapons like the M4, they’ve started using upgraded rifles themselves, like the SIG716i. These guns have better range, accuracy, and stopping power. It’s all about staying a step ahead of the threat.

What happened in Pahalgam is just another reminder. The threat is real, and it’s evolving. India will need to keep tightening border security and cutting off these arms routes if it wants to stop these weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

ALSO READ: Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms: Pahalgam Terrorists Neutralised