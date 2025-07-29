Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms: Pahalgam Terrorists Neutralised

A major statement on the Pahalgam attack made by Home Minister Amit Shah has confirmed that all the terrorists who were part of the gruesome attack have been effectively neutralized. This conclusive statement serves as a huge relief against the ardent security issues and phase of close surveillance in the Jammu and Kashmir region. The confirmation comes as a successful close to months of manhunt which started on April 22, 2025 when the serene Baisaran Valley became the site of a terrorist attack.

Operation Mahadev: A Coordinated Effort

During the discussion on “Operation Sindoor” in the Lok Sabha, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah stated that all the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack have been neutralized. According to Amit Shah, the neutralized terrorists were Sulaiman, Jibran, and Afghani, all Pakistani nationals linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. He went on to say that it was an act of a joint operation called “Operation Mahadev” by the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police. The Home Minister further assured the House and the public that those who committed violence in Baisaran Valley have been brought to justice.

Context Of The Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Terror attack had recently destroyed peace at the Baisaran meadows-a tourist destination in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Reports confirmed injuries to few people, which created anxiety and compelled the security forces to act swiftly. Post this, the PM, Shri Narendra Modi, is said to have called up Shri Amit Shah, to take special interest in this case, and came up with a high-level security meeting with top officials.

How were the Pahalgam terrorists identified? Union Home Minister Amit Shah reveals in Lok Sabha: “The locals who used to supply them food had already been detained.

India’s Stance On Terrorism

This neutralization operation depicts how India is tough on terrorism and believes in making terrorism punishable. The government has gone on to remind people of its strong determination to weed out terrorism in this country. The successful completion of “Operation Mahadev” has become a loud statement of point that those who peddle violence will be tracked down and spit into the mud and this is in line with the government commitment to assure a secure nation.

Broader Security Operations

This statement by the Home Minister was also part of larger debates regarding the Operation Sindoor which shows that there are also larger-scale operations against terrorism by the Indian armed forces. These types of operations show a strategic and accurate manner to deal with threats to deliver safety and security of the citizens and stability in controversial regions.

