Home > India > 'Our Youth Are Doing Excellent Work In Many Fields': Union Minister Gadkari Lauds Youth Participation In industry, Defence, And Sports

‘Our Youth Are Doing Excellent Work In Many Fields’: Union Minister Gadkari Lauds Youth Participation In industry, Defence, And Sports

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday participated in the "Akhand Bharat Diwas" program and emphasised that the youth are doing excellent work in many fields, including industry, defence, and sports.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways (Photo Credit- @nitin_gadkari)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 14, 2025 19:31:35 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday participated in the “Akhand Bharat Diwas” program and emphasised that the youth are doing excellent work in many fields, including industry, defence, and sports.
The event was organised by Rashtra Nirman Samiti (a social organisation) in Nagpur.

“Our youth are doing excellent work in many fields, including industry, defence, sports… To instil a sense of patriotism in the minds of children in schools, we teach them inspiring songs so that they feel motivated to work for the welfare of the nation,” the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

Earlier on August 11, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the need for India to boost exports and advance in technology to achieve economic self-reliance. He made the remarks while delivering a lecture at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur.

The Union Minister said, “If our export and economic growth rate increases, I don’t think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are doing ‘dadagiri’ are doing so because they are financially strong and have technology.”

He added that despite becoming financially strong, India would remain guided by its culture. “Today, if we become financially strong and also become ahead in technology, even after this, we will not bully anyone because this is not in our culture. Our culture teaches us that the welfare of the world is the most important,” Gadkari said.

Underscoring the importance of innovation, the minister noted, “Today the solution to all the problems of the world is science, technology and knowledge. If we use these three things, then we will never have to bow down to the world. Research centres, IITs, and engineering colleges should conduct research with the country’s needs in mind. There are different things in all districts, states and regions. We have to work keeping everyone in mind. If we do such work continuously, then the growth rate of our country’s economy will increase up to three times.

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

Tags: Nitin GadkariNitin Gadkari newsUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari

