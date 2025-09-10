LIVE TV
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025 LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Won By BALA MURUGAN

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT WEDNESDAY 10-09-2025 LIVE: The code for this alphanumeric lottery is "DL," which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala's "Dhanalekshmi DL-17" lottery draw winners are listed below in full. The Kerala lottery result for Wednesday, September 10, 2025, "Dhanalekshmi DL-17" draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery.

Published: September 10, 2025 15:47:01 IST

​Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday 10-09-2025 LIVE: The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 5 lakh. The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Bumper Lottery today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Dhanalekshmi DL-17 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.

 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025:Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000 

5th Prize: ₹2,000 

6th Prize: ₹1,000 

7th Prize: ₹5,00 

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

 

Check out the winners below: 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala State Lottery announced Dhanalekshmi DL-17 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.

 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- DD 781756

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- DC 594113

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- DJ 508838

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No- DA 781756, DB 781756, DC 781756, DE 781756, DF 781756, DG 781756, DH 781756, DJ 781756, DK 781756, DL 781756, DM 781756

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0162, 0600, 2001, 2485, 3776, 4440, 4529, 5122, 6556, 6709, 7079, 7097, 7347, 7730, 8496, 8780, 8946, 9549…results loading

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1276, 3033, 3638, 7516, 7931, 9950

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0678, 0708, 0719, 1185, 1511, 1849, 1953, 2416, 2851, 3685, 4416, 4521, 4612, 4675, 5250, 5837, 6189, 6278, 6374, 6552, 6680, 7031, 7324, 7434, 7438, 7763, 8075, 8399, 8436, 8604

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0188, 0400, 0594, 0937, 0945, 2284, 2424, 2472, 2524, 2549, 2559, 3108, 3319, 3417, 3748, 3928, 4003, 4209, 4326, 4687, 4703, 4719, 4832, 4866, 4936, 5176, 5256, 5294, 5502, 6326, 6463, 6622, 6869, 6953, 7053, 7311, 7422, 7759, 8231, 8959, 8960, 9030, 9316, 9414, 9523, 9562, 9778, 9779, 9820, 9960, 9964…results loading

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No:

 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

 

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

QUICK LINKS