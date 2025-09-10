(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025 LIVE: Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Won By BALA MURUGAN

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday 10-09-2025 LIVE: The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 5 lakh. The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Bumper Lottery today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Dhanalekshmi DL-17 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-09-2025:Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Check out the winners below:
Kerala State Lottery announced Dhanalekshmi DL-17 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- DD 781756
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- DC 594113
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No- DJ 508838
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner’s Ticket No- DA 781756, DB 781756, DC 781756, DE 781756, DF 781756, DG 781756, DH 781756, DJ 781756, DK 781756, DL 781756, DM 781756
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0162, 0600, 2001, 2485, 3776, 4440, 4529, 5122, 6556, 6709, 7079, 7097, 7347, 7730, 8496, 8780, 8946, 9549…results loading
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1276, 3033, 3638, 7516, 7931, 9950
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0678, 0708, 0719, 1185, 1511, 1849, 1953, 2416, 2851, 3685, 4416, 4521, 4612, 4675, 5250, 5837, 6189, 6278, 6374, 6552, 6680, 7031, 7324, 7434, 7438, 7763, 8075, 8399, 8436, 8604
Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0188, 0400, 0594, 0937, 0945, 2284, 2424, 2472, 2524, 2549, 2559, 3108, 3319, 3417, 3748, 3928, 4003, 4209, 4326, 4687, 4703, 4719, 4832, 4866, 4936, 5176, 5256, 5294, 5502, 6326, 6463, 6622, 6869, 6953, 7053, 7311, 7422, 7759, 8231, 8959, 8960, 9030, 9316, 9414, 9523, 9562, 9778, 9779, 9820, 9960, 9964…results loading
Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.