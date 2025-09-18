(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 590 announced check winner lottery number PU 735716 @statelottery.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Lottery Results Today 18-09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize of Rs. 1 CRORE is more than the other prizes. The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Lottery. Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “KN”, followed by the draw number. The lottery is conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held daily, the Karunya Plus KN 590 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries operated by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – PU 735716
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – PU 961804
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – PU 192891
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 0534, 0762, 1352, 1744, 3426,
4120, 4713, 5095, 5112, 5307,
5680, 6523, 6887, 7033, 7104,
8092, 8131, 8391, 9430, 9928.
5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1828, 2830, 3594, 9368, 9442, 9666.
6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0420, 0574, 0712, 0751,
0935, 0957, 1377, 1433,
1649, 1859, 1976, 2033,
2691, 3707, 3912, 3924,
4219, 5026, 5045, 5327,
5500, 5629, 5850, 6128,
6647, 7169, 7299, 7843,
8412, 8903.
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 18-09-2025: Prize structure of Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Lottery
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)