(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 590 announced check winner lottery number PU 735716 @statelottery.kerala.gov.in
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
Kerala Lottery result OUT LIVE updates, Winner Lottery Ticket Number: The Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 lottery, drawn on Thursday, September 18, 2025, offers a grand prize of one crore rupees to the winner. The draw, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lotteries, takes place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Full lists of lucky winners are published immediately after the results are announced. This state-run lottery is known for its transparency, weekly frequency, and life-changing rewards, consistently making many participants’ dreams come true across Kerala.

Last updated: September 18, 2025 15:34:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Today 18-09-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize of  Rs. 1 CRORE is more than the other prizes. The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today the outcome of the much-hyped Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Lottery.  Tickets are priced at ₹50 each and are identified by the prefix “KN”, followed by the draw number. The lottery is conducted at 3 PM on a day at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping ₹1 Crore. Held daily, the Karunya Plus KN 590 lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries operated by the Government of Kerala (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

Kerala Lottery Result OUT – 18.09.2025 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 18-09-2025: Full List of Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –  PU 735716

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No – PU 961804

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –  PU 192891

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 0534, 0762, 1352, 1744, 3426,
4120, 4713, 5095, 5112, 5307,
5680, 6523, 6887, 7033, 7104,
8092, 8131, 8391, 9430, 9928.

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 1828, 2830, 3594, 9368, 9442, 9666.

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0420, 0574, 0712, 0751,
0935, 0957, 1377, 1433,
1649, 1859, 1976, 2033,
2691, 3707, 3912, 3924,
4219, 5026, 5045, 5327,
5500, 5629, 5850, 6128,
6647, 7169, 7299, 7843,
8412, 8903.

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 18-09-2025: Prize structure of Karunya Plus KN 590 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Karunya Plus KN 590 Lottery Result Today
 

