(OUT) Nagaland 1 PM DEAR INDUS MORNING Lottery Sambad Result Today 3 September 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 03-09-2025 LIVE: Results of the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING, 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: September 3, 2025 13:20:27 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 03-09-2025, day Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR INDUS MORNING Bumper Lottery today.

DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 71J 22651

DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 28798, 30808, 38473, 70131, 76620, 78670, 79082, 84629, 92922, 99848

DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 5281, 6267, 7074, 8134, 8344, 8357, 9015, 9417, 9637, 9912

DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0722, 3659, 4116, 4509, 4941, 5368, 6092, 8059, 8960, 9696

DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0099, 0794, 1615, 2877, 4184, 5261, 5982, 6551, 7588, 8745, 0218, 0865, 1637, 2959, 4374, 5306, 6049, 6567, 7589, 8775, 0348, 1005, 1661, 3120, 4580, 5385, 6139, 6568, 7801, 8798, 0534, 1108, 1747, 3357, 4608, 5415, 6232, 6767, 7852, 8907,0554, 1110, 1749, 3384, 4712, 5422, 6323, 6788, 8008, 8934, 0583, 1141, 1933, 3571, 4891, 5436, 6440, 6797, 8069, 8991, 0610, 1178, 1993, 3731, 4912, 5457, 6519, 6890, 8083, 8997, 0675, 1207, 2107, 3992, 4924, 5465, 6530, 7043, 8160, 9321, 0714, 1250, 2171, 4031, 4940, 5471, 6531, 7160, 8365, 9695, 0740, 1429, 2662, 4088, 5079, 5760, 6483, 7484, 8695, 9696

Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

Ticket no. – 22651

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

QUICK LINKS