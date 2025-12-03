LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Afghanistan news hardik pandya return donald trump bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
Home > India > [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on December 3, 2025.

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 3, 2025 10:14:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates December 03, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for December 03, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on December 03, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for December 03, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for December 03, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

    Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorised agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay Tuned for Live Updates and Complete Teer Results!

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 10:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 03 december 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (03.12.2025) LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

BHU Clash: Tensions Rise At Varanasi University After Midnight Violence Between Students And Security Personnel; Security Tightened

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

Air India Resolves Check-In Glitch Caused By Third-Party System, Flights Back On Schedule

LATEST NEWS

Shock Alert: Rupee Slips Past 90 Against the Dollar – Traders and Investors, Brace Yourselves

Taliban Publicly Executes Murderer Under Sharia In Khost, 80,000 Turn Out To Watch Killer Shot By Victim’s Relative

IPO Alert: Meesho’s ₹5,421 Crore Offer Hits The Market; Price Band, Dates & Broker Recommendations – Everything You Need To Know Before Investing

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?

‘If Covering Woman’s Talent Had A Face’: Super Talented Bride Sings ‘Ek Din Aap’ On Guitar But In-Laws Only Care About Her ‘Ghunghat’

Donald Trump Set To Expand US Travel Ban To 30 Countries: Will India Be On The List? What We Know

Stock Market Today: Nifty at 26,037, Sensex at 85,193 – Global Cues Spur Early Gains

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Check Team India’s Probable Playing XI, As Temba Bavuma Returns For South Africa

Vidya Wires IPO Opens Today: Price Band ₹48–₹52, Grey Market Premium Signals Potential Early Gains; Should You Apply?

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (03.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS