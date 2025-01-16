Overnight Rain Brings Relief To Delhi, But Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’

A spell of overnight rain lashed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other areas in the national capital region (NCR), providing temporary relief from the dry conditions.

A spell of overnight rain lashed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other areas in the national capital region (NCR), providing temporary relief from the dry conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to experience light rain and thunderstorms until Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued for all regions of Delhi, with overcast skies, smog, and shallow fog predicted during the morning hours.

The minimum temperature in Delhi currently stands at 12.05°C, with a maximum of 21.41°C. The relative humidity is recorded at 44%, while wind speeds reach up to 44 km/h. Dense fog has also disrupted transportation, causing delays for 29 trains heading to the city.

Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Severe’

Despite the rain, Delhi’s air quality remains a pressing concern. As of Thursday morning, several areas in the city recorded air quality index (AQI) levels in the ‘severe’ category. Notable AQI readings include:

Anand Vihar: 404

Chandni Chowk: 325

RK Puram: 368

Rohini: 431 (highest recorded)

The lowest AQI of 236 was reported at IHBAS, Dilshad Garden.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI levels between 401-500 as ‘severe,’ posing serious health risks to the population. In response, the central government has re-imposed GRAP IV (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions in Delhi-NCR to address the deteriorating air quality.

While the rain has offered some relief, its impact on air quality has been minimal. Residents are advised to follow health guidelines and avoid outdoor activities in areas with high pollution levels. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with hopes of improved air quality in the coming days.

