Opposition To Raise Pahalgam Attack, Bihar Voter List Revision In Parliament, Says NK Premachandran MP

Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and Bihar voter list revision will top the Opposition’s agenda as Parliament’s Monsoon Session kicks off on July 21 with a packed legislative schedule, said Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran.

Monsoon Session Set for Showdown: Pahalgam Terror Attack Tops Opposition's Agenda

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 13:32:40 IST

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran on Sunday said that the Pahalgam terrorist attack incident, Operation Sindoor and its aftermath will be the topmost issue on the opposition’s agenda in the upcoming Parliament session set to begin on July 21.

Speaking to ANI, NK Premachandran also mentioned that the revision of the voter list in the state of Bihar, matters related to the Election Commission, will also be discussed.

“Except for the Aam Aadmi Party, all the INDIA bloc partners attended yesterday’s meeting. A very positive and fruitful discussion took place. We discussed most of the significant issues related to the country. Finally, it was decided to raise the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor and its aftermath. This issue is to be raised as the top priority agenda in the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Revision of voter list in the state of Bihar, attitude of the Election Commission. This is the second issue that will be given priority during the Monsoon Session. Economic situation, foreign policy, Ahmedabad plane crash and other issues are to be raised in the House during the Monsoon Session,” he said.

ALSO READ: Post-Operation Sindoor: JeM’s Bahawalpur Seminary Swims Past Airstrikes, Rebuilds Pool At HQ

In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

With a packed legislative agenda and an aggressive opposition, the Monsoon Session is expected to be politically charged. The government is likely to introduce and pass several key bills, which will be closely watched by the Opposition and other stakeholders. The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 21. 

(With ANI Inputs, except headline nothing has been edited)

ALSO READ: Opposition To Open The First Monsoon Session With Discussion On Operation Sindoor And ‘Drift’ In Foreign Policy

Tags: Bihar voter list revisionhome-hero-pos-4NK Premachandran MPpahalgam attack

