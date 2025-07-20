Opposition To Open The First Monsoon Session With Discussion On Operation Sindoor And ‘Drift’ In Foreign Policy

The opposition will start the first monsoon session of the parliament from July 21, 2025 with its demand for discussion on Pahalgam terror attack- Operation Sindoor and “drift” in foreign policy, according to Times of India. According to the opposition, their demand for discussion on these issues is non-negotiable and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to reply to the debate. The monsoon session will end on August 12, 2025 as informed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to media on June 04, 2025. This will be the first Parliament Session after the Operation Sindoor.

What was Operation Sindoor?

India had launched the Operation Sindoor after the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. In its retaliatory action, the Indian Armed Forces had hit terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and killed over 100 terrorists.

When the opposition called for a special session in parliament on Operation Sindoor

Before the Monsoon Session, the opposition had also raised the demand for a special session of parliament regarding the Operation Sindoor. However, according to a NDTV report, the central government had ruled out the demand for a special session. According to the report, the government sources had said that the Monsoon Session of the parliament was to be held in Delhi and due to this reason, there was no justification to hold a Special Session at that moment.

What is the difference between the Monsoon Session and the Special Session?

Monsoon Session- The Monsoon Session of the parliament starts after a two month break following the Budget Session. In this session, issues related to the public concern are discussed.

Special Session- Under article 352 (8) of the 44th amendment act, a special session of the Lok Sabha is held in addition to the special session of the parliament.

