LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey celebrity birthdays Brazil bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > India > Minus AAP, INDIA Bloc Gets Boost With Trinamool Joining Meeting On Saturday To Discuss Strategy During Parl’s Monsoon Session

Minus AAP, INDIA Bloc Gets Boost With Trinamool Joining Meeting On Saturday To Discuss Strategy During Parl’s Monsoon Session

Parliament's Monsoon Session will start from July 21 and the Congress has called the meeting of the INDIA bloc parties to prepare strategy for the session.

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo credit- ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 19:50:58 IST

New Delhi, July 18

With the Parliament’s Monsoon Session all set to commence from July 21, the Congress has called the meeting of the INDIA bloc parties to prepare strategy for the session and has reached out to several partners and many top leaders have confirmed for their presence, sources said on Friday. A party source said that Congress has initiated major reach out to INDIA bloc partners and many of them have confirmed for their presence that will be held virtually on Saturday at 7 p.m. The source said that earlier July 19 meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was all set to take place in offline mode at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge I.e.10 Rajaji Marg.

Why the meeting mode changed to online format?

The source said that looking at the short notice of the meeting for a physical meeting, many parties asked to shift it to online mode and thus decision was taken to hold it virtually for maximum participation. The source said that Congress president Kharge would be joining the meeting from Bengaluru while from Delhi CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP LS Rahul Gandhi will join. Similarly, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will join the meeting from Kerala.

Besides the Congress leaders, Trinamool Congress’ Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and some other leaders from his party will be joining the virtual meeting.  Even from NCP-SP Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule will be joining the meeting while MK Stalin will lead the DMK at the meeting. From Rashtriya Janata Dal, Tejashwi Yadav will be joining the meeting, the sources said besides other leaders from the Left parties and other parties. 

AAP no more a part of the INDIA alliance

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Friday afternoon announced that it is no more part of the INDIA bloc and thus it will not join the meeting. However, Trinamool Congress joining the meeting comes as a big boost for the opposition bloc ahead of the crucial Monsoon Session. The Congress had held the meeting of its Parliamentary Strategy Group just three days ago and decided to raise the issue of Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in wake of US President Donald Trump repeatedly claiming for brokering ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Congress had also said that it will be raising the issue of the Special Intensive Revision of the voter rolls in Bihar during the Monsoon Session besides other issues. 

Earlier in the month of June, the INDIA bloc partners had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to convene the special session of the Parliament over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The government had rejected the demand and announced to convene the Parliament’s Monsoon Session from July 21. 

The Monsoon Session is set to be a stormy session as opposition is preparing to corner the government over multiple issues. 

Tags: INDIA blocINDIA bloc meetingINDIA bloc parties

More News

‘Hands Over My Mouth—No F** Way’: WWE Star Saraya Recounts Horrifying Backstage Moment
Paul Heyman Unloads Brutal Verdict On Seth Rollins’ Knee Injury
Narendra Modi’s Mission Bihar: PM Vows ‘Developed Bihar’ To Advance Eastern India, Criticises Congress-RJD For Revenge Politics In Motihari
Your Horoscope for July 18, 2025: Truth, Tension, and Quiet Breakthroughs For All Zodiac Signs
AAP Alleges Jungle Raj In Delhi As Over 45 Schools Receive Bomb Threats
Breonna Taylor Case: Experts Warn US Government Decision Grants Impunity To White Officers
Joe Root 120 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar’s Record For 2nd-Highest Test Runs
Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers: When, Where, And How To Watch Max60 Caribbean League Live
Kerala Empowers 80,000 Teachers with AI Training: A Classroom Revolution
Jharkhand School Building’s Roof Collapse Claims One Dead, Three Injured
Minus AAP, INDIA Bloc Gets Boost With Trinamool Joining Meeting On Saturday To Discuss Strategy During Parl’s Monsoon Session

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Minus AAP, INDIA Bloc Gets Boost With Trinamool Joining Meeting On Saturday To Discuss Strategy During Parl’s Monsoon Session

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Minus AAP, INDIA Bloc Gets Boost With Trinamool Joining Meeting On Saturday To Discuss Strategy During Parl’s Monsoon Session
Minus AAP, INDIA Bloc Gets Boost With Trinamool Joining Meeting On Saturday To Discuss Strategy During Parl’s Monsoon Session
Minus AAP, INDIA Bloc Gets Boost With Trinamool Joining Meeting On Saturday To Discuss Strategy During Parl’s Monsoon Session
Minus AAP, INDIA Bloc Gets Boost With Trinamool Joining Meeting On Saturday To Discuss Strategy During Parl’s Monsoon Session

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?