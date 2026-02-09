Pakistani Patriotic Song At Maharashtra School Event Ignites Sedition Controversy, BJP Steps In With Formal Complaint

The Republic Day celebration at Abdul Gafur Shah Nagar Parishad Urdu School Number 2, located in Umarkhed, Maharashtra, has transformed from a joyful event into a judicial battle.

The students at the “Snehsammelan” program, which took place on January 26, performed an organized dance routine to the song “Ae Mard-e-Mujahid Teri Lalakar Kya Hai.”

The public outcry that followed the military anthem’s inclusion has resulted in criminal charges against the school’s administration because of their connection to the Pakistani armed forces music.

Sedition Allegations

The main disagreement centers around the song selection, which carries historical and political significance for the event. Local critics and legal complainants argue that the track is not merely a musical choice but a symbol of cross-border aggression because it served as a motivational anthem during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War.

The school administration faces accusations of promoting anti-national sentiment through their choice of a song that contains “jihadist” elements and ties to a rival country.

Local leaders present the act of playing such a song during India’s Republic Day, which celebrates the Constitution and national sovereignty, as a planned act that disrupts the patriotic education system for young students.

Police Investigation

The Umarkhed Police filed an FIR because people protested about the need to investigate which intentions and errors led to the educational program’s curriculum development.

The leader of the BJP, Gopal Kalane, who filed the official complaint, declared the case a treasonous act while demanding that both the principal and all instructors should face complete responsibility for their duties.

The event approval process is under investigation by authorities, which has led to a wider discussion about cultural sensitivity and the administrative duties of institutions that minority groups operate.

Investigators are currently reviewing video footage and witness statements to assess if the selection of the song constitutes a violation of national security laws or a breach of public order.

