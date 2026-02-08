Kota Horror: 8 Rescued As Restaurant Building Collapses In Rajasthan, Many Feared Trapped Under Debris Amid Late-Night Chaos

The Jawahar Nagar area of Kota in Rajasthan experienced heightened emergency conditions when a restaurant building suddenly collapsed.

Emergency responders have rescued eight people from the rubble, yet concerns persist that approximately 20 people, particularly students, remain stuck beneath the wreckage.

The disaster relief teams currently work to respond to the emergency at the site, which they have blocked off because it stands in a busy coaching center.

Rescue Operations

The rescue operations at the collapse site are being conducted by specialized disaster response units and fire brigade personnel. The teams are operating heavy machinery with extreme precision to protect the safety of those who remain buried while they manually remove smaller debris from the site.

The latest update shows that eight survivors were rescued from the two victims who were taken to the local medical college hospital in critical condition earlier today.

The local police have created a perimeter to handle the large crowds, which enables ambulances to drive through unblocked routes for transporting injured people.

Structural Integrity

The community operates under disaster response conditions, while building structural safety investigations have become the main focus of their work.

The building functioned as a commercial center according to initial assessments, but the precise reason for its collapse remains unknown.

The authorities have chosen to focus on their mission to save lives instead of conducting technical investigations at the site which will begin after officials complete the site clearance process to assess building requirements and construction date.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is closely overseeing the investigation process to make sure all available administrative resources work to determine whether safety violations caused the disaster.

