Palam Fire: 7 Dead, Including 3 Children, As Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Building – 30 Fire Tenders Rush In

Palam Fire: A massive fire broke out in a building in the Palam area of the national capital, officials confirmed on Wednesday. According to reports seven people, including three children were killed in the unfortunate incident.

According to Delhi Fire Services, immediately after receiving the information of the incident, around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze.

The firefighting operation is underway. Earlier, a fire broke out early on Sunday morning at the Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh, in the national capital, engulfing nearly 40 shops, officials said.

#UDPATE | As per Delhi Police six people have died in the fire incident. https://t.co/M5sIbrg1hy — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

The Delhi Fire Department received an emergency call at 7:37 am, following which ten fire engines were deployed at the scene and with continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

Mansih Kumar Shekhawat, a fire officer at the scene, confirmed that there are no casualties or injuries due to the fire.

“The fire had been largely extinguished, though some smoke and residual heat remained, which firefighters are cooling down. There were no casualties or injuries,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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