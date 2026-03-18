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Home > India News > Palam Fire: 7 Dead, Including 3 Children, As Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Building – 30 Fire Tenders Rush In

Palam Fire: 7 Dead, Including 3 Children, As Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Building – 30 Fire Tenders Rush In

At least seven people, including three children, were reported dead after a fire tore through a building in Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday. Multiple fire tenders battled the blaze while authorities launched rescue and cooling operations.

Palam fire kills 7, including children, as 30 fire tenders battle blaze. Photo: ANI.
Palam fire kills 7, including children, as 30 fire tenders battle blaze. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 18, 2026 11:39:35 IST

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Palam Fire: 7 Dead, Including 3 Children, As Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Building – 30 Fire Tenders Rush In

Palam Fire: A massive fire broke out in a building in the Palam area of the national capital, officials confirmed on Wednesday. According to reports seven people, including three children were killed in the unfortunate incident.

According to Delhi Fire Services, immediately after receiving the information of the incident, around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze.

The firefighting operation is underway. Earlier, a fire broke out early on Sunday morning at the Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh, in the national capital, engulfing nearly 40 shops, officials said.

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The Delhi Fire Department received an emergency call at 7:37 am, following which ten fire engines were deployed at the scene and with continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.
Mansih Kumar Shekhawat, a fire officer at the scene, confirmed that there are no casualties or injuries due to the fire.

“The fire had been largely extinguished, though some smoke and residual heat remained, which firefighters are cooling down. There were no casualties or injuries,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 11:36 AM IST
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Palam Fire: 7 Dead, Including 3 Children, As Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Building – 30 Fire Tenders Rush In

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Palam Fire: 7 Dead, Including 3 Children, As Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Building – 30 Fire Tenders Rush In
Palam Fire: 7 Dead, Including 3 Children, As Massive Blaze Engulfs Delhi Building – 30 Fire Tenders Rush In
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