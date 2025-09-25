PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 49th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at South Block earlier today. The platform brings together the Centre and States to fast-track major projects, address bottlenecks, and ensure time-bound delivery.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects across sectors, including Mines, Railways, Water Resources, Industrial Corridors, and Power. These projects span 15 States and Union Territories, stretching across the country, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 65,000 crore. Recognised as vital drivers of economic growth and public welfare, the projects were reviewed with emphasis on clear timelines, effective inter-agency coordination, and prompt resolution of bottlenecks.

Prime Minister reiterated that delays in execution impose a double cost – often escalating project expenditure and also depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure. He urged officials at both the central and State levels to adopt a results-oriented approach, translating opportunities into an improved quality of life for people, while also advancing the goals of ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business for enterprises.

Prime Minister emphasised that States/UTs should also institutionalise mechanisms at their level for regular review and monitoring of flagship projects, ensuring timely implementation and effective resolution of bottlenecks. He urged all states and UTs to place a strong emphasis on reforms aimed at improving competitiveness, strengthening efficiency, and fostering innovation across sectors, and stressed that better preparedness through these reforms would enable us to swiftly seize emerging opportunities. (ANI)

