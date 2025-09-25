LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources

PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources

PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 02:40:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 49th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at South Block earlier today. The platform brings together the Centre and States to fast-track major projects, address bottlenecks, and ensure time-bound delivery.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects across sectors, including Mines, Railways, Water Resources, Industrial Corridors, and Power. These projects span 15 States and Union Territories, stretching across the country, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 65,000 crore. Recognised as vital drivers of economic growth and public welfare, the projects were reviewed with emphasis on clear timelines, effective inter-agency coordination, and prompt resolution of bottlenecks.

Prime Minister reiterated that delays in execution impose a double cost – often escalating project expenditure and also depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure. He urged officials at both the central and State levels to adopt a results-oriented approach, translating opportunities into an improved quality of life for people, while also advancing the goals of ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business for enterprises.

Prime Minister emphasised that States/UTs should also institutionalise mechanisms at their level for regular review and monitoring of flagship projects, ensuring timely implementation and effective resolution of bottlenecks. He urged all states and UTs to place a strong emphasis on reforms aimed at improving competitiveness, strengthening efficiency, and fostering innovation across sectors, and stressed that better preparedness through these reforms would enable us to swiftly seize emerging opportunities. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: economic growthinfrastructure-projectspragati-meetingprime-minister-modipublic-welfare

RELATED News

Mumbai Property Market Set for Festive Surge as Palladian Partners Announces INR 1,500 Cr Launch Pipeline
"Congress has nothing to do with gaumata": Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress over cow slaughter issue
VPN IBE Awards 2025 honor trailblazers with style
"Gujarat model is clear – bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes, and the poor": Rahul Gandhi
Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad Kicks Off Navratri 2025 in Style

LATEST NEWS

PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources
US breaks promises in every matter, cannot negotiate with such a party: Khamenei
Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case
"Its recall value is interesting": Anupam Kher on re-release of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'
AI-Powered CX and Consumer Research: The Next Frontier for Indian Businesses
"Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm and a leg spinner…": Suryakumar Yadav on promoting Shivam Dube in batting order
WATCH: After Macron, Turkey’s Erdogan Stopped By Police To Make Way For Trump’s Motorcade In New York, Video Goes Viral
Meet Bhanu Khan, The OG Girl Replaced By Mona Singh In Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
EAM Jaishankar hosts L69-C10 joint ministerial in New York, pushes for UNSC reforms
Telangana High Court suspends Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket price hike
PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources
PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources
PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources
PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources

QUICK LINKS