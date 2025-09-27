LIVE TV
Home > India > "PM has established India's identity as a Vishwaguru…", says Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

"PM has established India's identity as a Vishwaguru…", says Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 15:38:07 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Swadeshi 4G Network’ in Pune, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foresight and strong determination and said that PM Modi has established India’s identity as a Vishwaguru (world leader).

Speaking on the occasion, Dy CM Shinde said, “On this day, it must be called a Great Leap Forward. This is another important step towards self-reliance and a significant move towards an industrial revolution. The credit goes to the Prime Minister’s foresight and strong determination. The PM has established India’s identity as a Vishwaguru (world leader)”.

The Maharashtr Dy. CM Shinde also congratulated all Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officials on the occasion and extended best wishes to Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and his team for their achievements.

Shinde further said, “I congratulate all BSNL officials who are carrying the flag of this revolution on their shoulders and moving forward. We are happy that BSNL is progressing, which was once running in losses…Best wishes to Jyotiraditya Scindia and his team also for these achievements”.

Making an attack at the Congress party, Shinde said, “What did not happen in 60 years of Congress rule, has been achieved in the last 10 years. Many development works have been done, and in the coming 10 years, even more will be accomplished, which was not done earlier”.

He affirmed that India is slowly moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“Step by step, we are moving forward to make India a developed nation by 2047. I assure you that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra will also be an active part of this journey”, Shinde added.

Earlier today, in a landmark moment for Bharat’s telecom sector, and celebrating 25 glorious years of BSNL, PM Modi inaugurated the country’s fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 BSNL towers from Jharsuguda. The BSNL towers are spread across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat and Bihar. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bharat-sanchar-nigam-limited-bsnlCM Devendra Fadnaviscongressdeputy-chief-ministereknath shindeindigenous-technologyjyotiraditya-scindiamaharashtranarendra modiprime-ministerpuneswadeshi-4g-networkunion minister

QUICK LINKS