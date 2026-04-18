PM Modi Addresses Nation Says, ‘Every Citizen Of India Is Watching How Dreams Of Our Women Have Been Crushed’

Addressing the nation PM Modi strongly emphasized the importance of prioritizing the country’s interest above party politics. He said that when political parties place their own interests ahead of the nation’s welfare, it ultimately harms citizens, especially women. He added, “For us, the nation’s interest is paramount. But when some place party interest above national interest, then women and the country have to bear the consequences. This is what has happened this time as well. Due to the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and the Samajwadi Party, the women of the country have suffered.” Through this statement, he linked political decisions to their impact on women, suggesting that such politics has led to real consequences for them across the country.

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