Wednesday, January 1, 2025
PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes To India, ‘Happy 2025’ For New Year

PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their New Year greetings, wishing the nation joy, harmony, and prosperity in 2025.

PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes To India, ‘Happy 2025’ For New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X shared his aspirations for the year ahead, writing, “Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity.” His message of optimism resonated deeply with millions of Indians, offering a sense of hope and purpose for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

President Droupadi Murmu says, ‘Renew Commitment To Work Together’

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her warm wishes to the nation. She shared a message of joy, harmony, and prosperity while urging citizens to work together towards building a more inclusive and sustainable future. “Wishing everyone a very happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world,” President Murmu wrote on X. Her call for unity and sustainable development highlighted the importance of collaboration in tackling both national and global challenges.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized hope, unity, and determination in his message, “Heartiest, healthiest, and happiest wishes to everyone! As we step into 2025, let us welcome new opportunities with hope, unity, and determination. May this year bring everyone good health, happiness, and boundless prosperity. Happy 2025!” His words set the tone for the year ahead, reminding citizens of the strength of togetherness in overcoming obstacles.

Other Political leaders extends wishes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined in the celebrations, extending his own New Year greetings to the people, contributing to the overall festive spirit in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his hope that 2025 would bring new enthusiasm and happiness to people’s lives. “I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!” Gandhi wrote.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, too, shared his blessings for the New Year. His message focused on the values of happiness, prosperity, and social justice: “Happy New Year to everyone. May everyone be happy and prosperous; may everyone be blessed; work by eliminating discrimination.”

India celebrated the arrival of 2025 with festivities that stretched across the country. People celebrated the new year in a variety of ways, from lively parties and live music events in big cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai to religious assemblies at temples and other places of worship.

Thousands of worshippers, in particular, flocked to temples to pray for prosperity, health, and a bright future. In addition to the joyous excitement of parties and public gatherings, these religious and cultural observances offered a sense of calm and introspection as the year got underway.

new year 2025 PM Modi President Murmu

