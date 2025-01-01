PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes To India, ‘Happy 2025’ For New Year

PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their New Year greetings, wishing the nation joy, harmony, and prosperity in 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X shared his aspirations for the year ahead, writing, “Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity.” His message of optimism resonated deeply with millions of Indians, offering a sense of hope and purpose for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu says, ‘Renew Commitment To Work Together’

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her warm wishes to the nation. She shared a message of joy, harmony, and prosperity while urging citizens to work together towards building a more inclusive and sustainable future. “Wishing everyone a very happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world,” President Murmu wrote on X. Her call for unity and sustainable development highlighted the importance of collaboration in tackling both national and global challenges.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized hope, unity, and determination in his message, “Heartiest, healthiest, and happiest wishes to everyone! As we step into 2025, let us welcome new opportunities with hope, unity, and determination. May this year bring everyone good health, happiness, and boundless prosperity. Happy 2025!” His words set the tone for the year ahead, reminding citizens of the strength of togetherness in overcoming obstacles.

Other Political leaders extends wishes

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined in the celebrations, extending his own New Year greetings to the people, contributing to the overall festive spirit in the state.

Heartiest, healthiest and happiest wishes to everyone!

As we step into 2025, let us welcome new opportunities with hope, unity and determination.

May this year bring everyone good health, happiness and boundless prosperity.

Happy2025!

2025च्या सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

करूया… pic.twitter.com/S9JZTgzeFo — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 1, 2025

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his hope that 2025 would bring new enthusiasm and happiness to people’s lives. “I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!” Gandhi wrote.

आप सभी को नववर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, आशा करता हूं यह वर्ष आपके जीवन में नव उमंग, नव उल्लास और खुशियां लेकर आए। Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/sstH03K6sp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2024

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, too, shared his blessings for the New Year. His message focused on the values of happiness, prosperity, and social justice: “Happy New Year to everyone. May everyone be happy and prosperous; may everyone be blessed; work by eliminating discrimination.”

नववर्ष 2025 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नए साल में गरीबी, बेबसी, बेरोजगारी, बेकारी का नाश हो। सामाजिक-आर्थिक असमानता व ऊंच-नीच का भेद मिटे। प्रेम सौहार्द बढे़, सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव स्थापित हो, इन्हीं मंगलकामनाओं के साथ आप सभी के स्वस्थ, सफल और खुशहाल जीवन की कामना करता हूं। #LaluYadav… pic.twitter.com/ncQSMJAoUL — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 31, 2024

India celebrated the arrival of 2025 with festivities that stretched across the country. People celebrated the new year in a variety of ways, from lively parties and live music events in big cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai to religious assemblies at temples and other places of worship.

Thousands of worshippers, in particular, flocked to temples to pray for prosperity, health, and a bright future. In addition to the joyous excitement of parties and public gatherings, these religious and cultural observances offered a sense of calm and introspection as the year got underway.

