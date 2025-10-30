PM Modi Highlights India’s Rising Maritime Power At Global Maritime Leaders Conclave 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Global Maritime Leaders Conclave 2025 calling it a truly international event that showcases India’s growing influence in the global maritime sector. The conclave held in Mumbai brought together top CEOs, policymakers, investors and industry experts from around the world to discuss the future of maritime trade and innovation.

The Prime Minister highlighted that over 85 countries are participating in this year’s conclave is a reflection of the world’s strong confidence in India’s maritime progress. He said that the event has created a strong synergy of ideas, vision and collaboration which will further energize the maritime ecosystem. According to PM Modi the record number of MoUs signed during the event is a symbol of the growing trust the world places in India as a maritime hub.

Highlighting India’s growing maritime achievements Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the 21st century is poised to witness India’s emergence as a major global maritime power. He noted that the year 2025 would serve as a defining chapter in this journey. Modi shared that the country’s first deep water port hub is now fully functional marking a new era in India’s port infrastructure. He added that the recent arrival of the world’s largest container vessel at this hub stands as a proud symbol of India’s rising capability in global shipping. The Prime Minister also pointed out that India’s ports have reached record levels of cargo handling this year with Kandla port achieving exceptional growth and setting new benchmarks for the sector.

PM Modi went on to detail the government’s reform agenda aimed at transforming the maritime ecosystem. He explained that the Coastal Shipping Act has been simplified to make port operations more efficient and to reduce unnecessary bureaucratic delays. Discussing the One Nation, One Port initiative he said it will bring uniformity in port procedures across the country, making the entire system more transparent and business friendly. The Prime Minister emphasized that these reforms are designed to improve speed, efficiency and global competitiveness in India’s maritime trade network.

PM Modi also highlighted significant progress in inland water transport noting a 700% rise in cargo movement and an increase in operational waterways to 32. He said India’s net annual surplus in the maritime sector has grown by 9% and Indian ports are now counted among the most efficient in the world with an average vessel turnaround time of less than 48 hours.

He emphasized that India has emerged as a major player in global shipping and is among the top nations in seafarer services. Recalling India’s deep connection with the sea he spoke about the nation’s ancient maritime legacy and praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s vision of the ocean as a gateway to opportunities not just a boundary.

In his closing remarks Prime Minister Modi revealed plans for an ambitious new development is a 76000 cr mega port at Vadhavan. He said the project would become a game changer for India’s maritime future boosting the nation’s port capacity enhancing global connectivity and positioning India as a key hub in international trade routes.

