Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress In Siwan: Says Bihar Was Hurt By ‘Gundaraj’ And Corruption

PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress In Siwan: Says Bihar Was Hurt By ‘Gundaraj’ And Corruption

In a rally at Siwan, PM Modi slammed Congress and RJD as anti-Bihar and anti-investment, blaming them for jungle raj and corruption. He highlighted NDA’s development work in Bihar, vowing to make it a hub of Make in India and a key player in India’s global rise. He inaugurated projects worth crores to boost state growth.

PM Modi accuses RJD and Congress of stalling Bihar's growth, promises major development.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 14:41:44 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties in Bihar for the slow progress of the state during their tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are anti-Bihar and anti-investment.

Addressing a public event in Bihar’s Siwan, PM Modi said that Congress and RJD supported Gundaraj and corruption.

“RJD and Congress are against Bihar and investments. They can never make a place in the heart of Biharis,” the Prime Minister said.

Intensifying his criticism of the INDIA bloc allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD and Congress of undermining the self-respect of the people of Bihar.

“My Bihari brothers and sisters show their mettle by working even in the most difficult situations. They never compromise with their self-respect. But the people with the Panja (Congress) and the lantern (JDU) together have greatly hurt Bihar’s self-respect.”

He pointed out that the only Mantra of the RJD and Congress is the prosperity of their families.

“For your bright future, your children’s bright future, you have to be very careful. Those ready to put brakes on the journey towards prosperous Bihar must be kept miles away. Bihar will become the centre of Make in India,” he added.

He further highlighted the developmental works done during NDA’s tenure and its benefits to the people of Bihar.

“More than 1.5 crore houses have been provided with electricity connection. Water connection has been provided to 1.5 crore houses. More than 45 thousand Common Service Centres have been created. For Bihar’s progress, we have to keep increasing this pace continuously. In the last 10 years, about 55 thousand km of rural roads have been built in Bihar,” PM Modi noted.

He stated that Bihar will play a big role in India’s economic progress.

“I returned from abroad only yesterday. During this visit, I talked to the leaders of major prosperous countries of the world. All the leaders are very impressed by India’s rapid progress. They see India becoming the world’s third-largest economic superpower, and Bihar will definitely have a big role in this,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the land of Siwan, PM Modi said, “The reason for this confidence of mine is the strength of all of you people of Bihar. Together, you have eradicated jungle raj from Bihar. Our youth here have heard about the plight of Bihar 20 years ago only in stories and tales. They have no idea what condition the Jungle Raj people had created in Bihar.”

“The government of NDA is carrying forward the life mission of great men like Rajendra Prasad and Brajkishore Prasad with firm determination… In line with this development, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees on this platform today…” he stressed.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Manipur Gun Violence Escalates: Kuki Woman Killed In Churachandpur Crossfire, Meitei Farmer Injured In Bishnupur

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?