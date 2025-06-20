PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress In Siwan: Says Bihar Was Hurt By ‘Gundaraj’ And Corruption

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties in Bihar for the slow progress of the state during their tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are anti-Bihar and anti-investment.

Addressing a public event in Bihar’s Siwan, PM Modi said that Congress and RJD supported Gundaraj and corruption.

“RJD and Congress are against Bihar and investments. They can never make a place in the heart of Biharis,” the Prime Minister said.

Intensifying his criticism of the INDIA bloc allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD and Congress of undermining the self-respect of the people of Bihar.

“My Bihari brothers and sisters show their mettle by working even in the most difficult situations. They never compromise with their self-respect. But the people with the Panja (Congress) and the lantern (JDU) together have greatly hurt Bihar’s self-respect.”

He pointed out that the only Mantra of the RJD and Congress is the prosperity of their families.

“For your bright future, your children’s bright future, you have to be very careful. Those ready to put brakes on the journey towards prosperous Bihar must be kept miles away. Bihar will become the centre of Make in India,” he added.

He further highlighted the developmental works done during NDA’s tenure and its benefits to the people of Bihar.

“More than 1.5 crore houses have been provided with electricity connection. Water connection has been provided to 1.5 crore houses. More than 45 thousand Common Service Centres have been created. For Bihar’s progress, we have to keep increasing this pace continuously. In the last 10 years, about 55 thousand km of rural roads have been built in Bihar,” PM Modi noted.

He stated that Bihar will play a big role in India’s economic progress.

“I returned from abroad only yesterday. During this visit, I talked to the leaders of major prosperous countries of the world. All the leaders are very impressed by India’s rapid progress. They see India becoming the world’s third-largest economic superpower, and Bihar will definitely have a big role in this,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the land of Siwan, PM Modi said, “The reason for this confidence of mine is the strength of all of you people of Bihar. Together, you have eradicated jungle raj from Bihar. Our youth here have heard about the plight of Bihar 20 years ago only in stories and tales. They have no idea what condition the Jungle Raj people had created in Bihar.”

“The government of NDA is carrying forward the life mission of great men like Rajendra Prasad and Brajkishore Prasad with firm determination… In line with this development, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees on this platform today…” he stressed.

(With Inputs from ANI)

