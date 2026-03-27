PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport on March 28, marking a major boost for connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region. Ahead of the launch, he described the day as significant, noting the airport will ease congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport while strengthening trade and travel links.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inspect the terminal at Jewar before formally inaugurating the airport and addressing a public gathering. The project is expected to play a key role in India’s ambitions to emerge as a global aviation hub.

Boost to Connectivity and Infrastructure

Developed as the second international airport for Delhi-NCR, the Jewar facility will complement IGI Airport, creating a dual-airport system to manage rising passenger traffic. Built at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, Phase I will initially handle 12 million passengers annually, with expansion capacity up to 70 million in future phases.

The airport features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft and is equipped with advanced navigation and lighting systems to ensure smooth, all-weather operations. Its strategic location along the Yamuna Expressway will enable seamless connectivity via road, rail, and metro networks.

Cargo Hub and Sustainable Design

Apart from passenger services, the airport includes a modern cargo ecosystem with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones. It is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, scalable to 18 lakh metric tonnes, along with a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Notably, the airport is being developed as a net-zero emissions project, combining sustainability with infrastructure growth. Its design reflects Indian cultural elements inspired by traditional ghats and havelis, blending heritage with modern aviation standards.

All Inputs From ANI.

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