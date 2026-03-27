PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Iran remarks Auraiya wedding AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana Ashok Kharat Viral MMS mojtaba khamenei gay American currency redesign donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Iran remarks Auraiya wedding AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana Ashok Kharat Viral MMS mojtaba khamenei gay American currency redesign donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Iran remarks Auraiya wedding AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana Ashok Kharat Viral MMS mojtaba khamenei gay American currency redesign donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Iran remarks Auraiya wedding AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana Ashok Kharat Viral MMS mojtaba khamenei gay American currency redesign
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Iran remarks Auraiya wedding AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana Ashok Kharat Viral MMS mojtaba khamenei gay American currency redesign donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Iran remarks Auraiya wedding AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana Ashok Kharat Viral MMS mojtaba khamenei gay American currency redesign donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Iran remarks Auraiya wedding AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana Ashok Kharat Viral MMS mojtaba khamenei gay American currency redesign donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Iran remarks Auraiya wedding AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana Ashok Kharat Viral MMS mojtaba khamenei gay American currency redesign
LIVE TV
Home > India News > PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport in Jewar on March 28. The project aims to ease congestion at Delhi’s IGI Airport, boost connectivity, and strengthen logistics with modern infrastructure, cargo facilities, and sustainable, net-zero design.

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I
PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 27, 2026 18:53:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport on March 28, marking a major boost for connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region. Ahead of the launch, he described the day as significant, noting the airport will ease congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport while strengthening trade and travel links.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inspect the terminal at Jewar before formally inaugurating the airport and addressing a public gathering. The project is expected to play a key role in India’s ambitions to emerge as a global aviation hub.

Boost to Connectivity and Infrastructure

Developed as the second international airport for Delhi-NCR, the Jewar facility will complement IGI Airport, creating a dual-airport system to manage rising passenger traffic. Built at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, Phase I will initially handle 12 million passengers annually, with expansion capacity up to 70 million in future phases.

You Might Be Interested In

The airport features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft and is equipped with advanced navigation and lighting systems to ensure smooth, all-weather operations. Its strategic location along the Yamuna Expressway will enable seamless connectivity via road, rail, and metro networks.

Cargo Hub and Sustainable Design

Apart from passenger services, the airport includes a modern cargo ecosystem with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones. It is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, scalable to 18 lakh metric tonnes, along with a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Notably, the airport is being developed as a net-zero emissions project, combining sustainability with infrastructure growth. Its design reflects Indian cultural elements inspired by traditional ghats and havelis, blending heritage with modern aviation standards.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Jaipur Woman Smashes Multiple Bikes After Minor Accident, Defies Police: ‘I Don’t Fear….’, Shocking Public Video Goes Viral

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi NCR connectivityhome-hero-pos-9jewar-airportNoida International AirportPM Narendra Modi

RELATED News

‘Married Man In Consensual Live-In Relationship With Adult Woman Commits No Crime’, Orders Allahabad High Court In Key Ruling; Says Law Cannot Be Guided By Morality

PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail

Who Is Rishikesh Vaidya? After Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case, Maharashtra Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Claimed He Was ‘God’

Who Are Kuldeep Chaudhary And Mohnish Chaudhary? Father-Son Duo Who Owned The Penthouse Behind Techie Run-Over Case In Indore

LATEST NEWS

850 Cruise Missiles In 4 Weeks: Is America Running Out Of ‘Precision-Guided’ Tomahawks? Intense Missile Use In US-Iran War Triggers Alarm Inside Pentagon

‘Rs 2500 Is Our Monthly Saving’ Says Auto Driver Of Dhurandhar 2, Who Can’t Afford Rs 500 To Watch His Own Cameo With Family In Theatres

PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

Who Is Aditya Uppal? Actor Who Played ASP Omar Haider In Dhurandhar 2 Receiving Death Threats From Pakistan Saying ‘Tujhe Maar Denge’

Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 30- April 5: Check What Numbers Tell About Your Upcoming Week, Lucky Colour And Don’t Forget To Check Your Lucky Day

Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns To Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters In Netflix Animated Series

‘Virat Lamha’: Jaideep Ahlawat Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs SRH Opener in IPL 2026, Bollywood-Cricket Moment Goes Viral

After Gender-Affirming Surgery Anaya Bangar Reacts To Trans Persons Amendment Bill 2026 Says ‘This Policy Gives Right To Exist As Who We Truly Are’

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gets Sportier: New Apex Variant, Bold Upgraded Features Excite Bike Lovers- All You Should Know About The New Launch

Countering Trump’s Claim, Iran Declares ‘Strait Of Hormuz Closed’, Warns Of ‘Harsh Response’ To Any Ship Passage

PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost
PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost
PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost
PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I Tomorrow, Promising Faster Travel And Major Infrastructure Boost

QUICK LINKS