PM Modi Visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal On Maha Ashtami, Delhi Roads Under Restrictions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to a Durga Puja pandal at Karli Bari Kali Mandir in Chittaranjan Park on Maha Ashtami, making offerings of prayers as part of the current festive season. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta too attended during the Prime Minister’s visit.

In view of the visit of PM Modi, Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association sent an advisory to residents to keep away from some internal roads in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II. The traffic curbs, for free flow and security, are in place from 3 PM to midnight.

আজ মহা অষ্টমীর পুণ্যদিনে, আমি দিল্লীর চিত্তরঞ্জন পার্কের দুর্গাপুজোয় অংশ নিতে গিয়েছিলাম। চিত্তরঞ্জন পার্ক, বাঙালী সংস্কৃতির সঙ্গে ওতপ্রোতভাবে জড়িত। আমাদের সমাজের ঐক্য ও সাংস্কৃতিক প্রাণময়তার প্রকৃত রূপ ফুটে ওঠে এই অনুষ্ঠানগুলিতে। সকলের সুখ ও কল্যানের জন্যে প্রার্থনা করেছি… pic.twitter.com/thVSn7lDwI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025







Road Closures and Diversions:

Completely Closed Roads: Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, and inner roads of CR Park and Greater Kailash-II.

Impacted Routes: Outer Ring Road (Panchsheel to Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and CR Park Main Road.

Alternate Recommended Routes: MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. Under Panchsheel, IIT, and Nehru Place flyovers, diversions are also available for light and heavy vehicles, including those with no-entry permissions.

BJP strategists consider the Prime Minister’s visit as an extension of the party’s effort to reach out ahead of the next West Bengal Assembly polls. The party is targeting reaching out to migrant Bengalis who reside outside the state but have voting rights. The BJP, through cultural outreach during festivals like Durga Puja, wants to forge an emotional connection with voters by presenting Durga Puja as a festival of national stature, not just Bengal.

The Prime Minister performed aarti at the Kali Mandir pandal, engaging with devotees and participating in the religious rituals, marking a key moment in Delhi’s festive calendar.

Also, widespread rain in Delhi has created apprehension about damage to Ravana effigies made for the coming Dussehra festival, further complicating things for organisers of the festival.

