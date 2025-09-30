LIVE TV
PM Modi Visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal On Maha Ashtami, Delhi Roads Under Restrictions

PM Modi Visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal On Maha Ashtami, Delhi Roads Under Restrictions

Prime Minister Modi visited CR Park’s Durga Puja pandal on Maha Ashtami, performing aarti at the Kali Mandir. Delhi roads faced restrictions from 3 PM to midnight, with residents advised to use alternate routes amid heavy security.

PM Modi offers prayers at CR Park’s Durga Puja pandal (Photo:X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi offers prayers at CR Park’s Durga Puja pandal (Photo:X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 30, 2025 21:19:14 IST

PM Modi Visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal On Maha Ashtami, Delhi Roads Under Restrictions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to a Durga Puja pandal at Karli Bari Kali Mandir in Chittaranjan Park on Maha Ashtami, making offerings of prayers as part of the current festive season. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta too attended during the Prime Minister’s visit.

In view of the visit of PM Modi, Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association sent an advisory to residents to keep away from some internal roads in CR Park and Greater Kailash-II. The traffic curbs, for free flow and security, are in place from 3 PM to midnight.



Road Closures and Diversions:

Completely Closed Roads: Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, and inner roads of CR Park and Greater Kailash-II.

Impacted Routes: Outer Ring Road (Panchsheel to Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and CR Park Main Road.

Alternate Recommended Routes: MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. Under Panchsheel, IIT, and Nehru Place flyovers, diversions are also available for light and heavy vehicles, including those with no-entry permissions.

BJP strategists consider the Prime Minister’s visit as an extension of the party’s effort to reach out ahead of the next West Bengal Assembly polls. The party is targeting reaching out to migrant Bengalis who reside outside the state but have voting rights. The BJP, through cultural outreach during festivals like Durga Puja, wants to forge an emotional connection with voters by presenting Durga Puja as a festival of national stature, not just Bengal.

The Prime Minister performed aarti at the Kali Mandir pandal, engaging with devotees and participating in the religious rituals, marking a key moment in Delhi’s festive calendar.

Also, widespread rain in Delhi has created apprehension about damage to Ravana effigies made for the coming Dussehra festival, further complicating things for organisers of the festival.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 9:15 PM IST
PM Modi Visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal On Maha Ashtami, Delhi Roads Under Restrictions

QUICK LINKS