Home > India > Do You Know Which Indian State Achieved The Biggest Drop In Child Marriages?

Assam leads India in reducing child marriages, recording an 84% drop among girls and 91% among boys over three years. Strict legal action, awareness campaigns, and government schemes like Nijut Moina 2.0 drove this historic decline.

One state sets the benchmark in India’s fight against child marriage (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 30, 2025 20:29:41 IST

Assam has emerged as the top-performing state in India in reducing child marriages, recording an 84% decline among girls and 91% among boys over the last three years, according to a new report released at a United Nations side event.

The survey, conducted by the Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children (C-LAB), part of the NGO Just Rights for Children (JRC) network, assessed child marriage trends in five Indian states from April 2022 to March 2025. Nationally, the figures show a 69% reduction among girls and a 72% reduction among boys, highlighting Assam’s significant progress.

The report, titled “Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India”, attributed Assam’s success to the state government’s zero-tolerance approach, strict legal action, and coordinated efforts with civil society and central government programs. JRC recognized Assam’s efforts by awarding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the ‘Champions of Change’ Award.

Key Factors Behind Assam’s Progress

While awareness campaigns were cited as the most effective tool, 76% of respondents highlighted prosecution through FIRs and arrests as a critical factor. The state also benefitted from schemes like Nijut Moina 2.0, which provides financial support to girls pursuing education and creates incentives to delay marriage.

Television and NGOs were the primary sources of legal information for residents, with 99% aware of child marriage laws and nearly all familiar with the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign launched in 2024. Moreover, 95% reported taking a pledge against child marriage during the campaign.

Recommendations for Nationwide Action

The report emphasises strict enforcement of laws, better reporting mechanisms, compulsory marriage registration, and village-level awareness campaigns to eliminate child marriage across India by 2030.

Other surveyed states also showed progress: Maharashtra and Bihar recorded a 70% decline among girls, Rajasthan 66%, and Karnataka 55%. However, Assam remains the standout example of combining legal action, awareness campaigns, and government schemes for effective change.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 8:29 PM IST
